She’s Sharing How She Went To Federal Prison For Real Estate Fraud

In 2015, TikToker Portia Louder (@portia.louder) went to federal prison for real estate fraud. She had been under investigation for some real estate transactions she had made between 2005 and 2008. She ended up spending five years in prison without ever having been arrested.

Real estate fraud refers to any scheme that involves the buying, selling, renting, or financing of a property, such as a misrepresentation on a loan application. In Portia’s case, she was involved in multiple equity deals that were not very above board.

Portia grew up in a small town in southern Utah. She was the oldest of seven children, and both of her parents were real estate investors. She became a single mom at 17 years old. By the time she was 21, she was a single mother of two kids.

When she was 23, she got pregnant again but decided to give the baby up for adoption. Soon after, she fell into drug addiction.

Eventually, she was able to start down the path of recovery. Later, she met the man who she is now married to. They have been married for 28 years, and he even adopted her children.

They built a new life, and she started her own photography company. She had two more kids and then needed to have back surgery, which was when she relapsed on prescription drugs.

At that time, the real estate market was booming. She started off by buying properties and flipping them. But then, she got involved in a bunch of equity deals, which consisted of buying a house, pulling the money out, and investing the money into a different investment.

When the market finally crashed, she heard she was being investigated and hired an attorney to fight the charges instead of admitting to guilt.

In 2011, she was indicted for real estate fraud. She had to go down to the federal courthouse to get her fingerprints collected. She was allowed to leave because she was not considered a flight risk or a danger to society.

It wasn’t until 2015 that she actually walked into a high-security federal prison. The judge had sentenced her to seven years in prison. She had been given eight weeks to self-surrender.

At some point during her sentence, Portia recognized the impact her actions had on her family and accepted that she had made mistakes. When she was finally released from prison, she was a whole new woman.

