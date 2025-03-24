She’s Teaching You How To Give Rich Girl Energy If You’re Broke

You don’t need a yacht, private jets, designer handbags, or a trust fund to exude rich girl energy. It’s not about what’s in your bank account—it’s all about how you carry yourself.

Confidence and wearing the right style can go a long way toward making you look like you belong at the Hamptons during summers.

TikToker Scarlett Frazer (@scarlett____) is teaching you how to give off rich girl energy even if you’re broke. Here are her four tips on how to seem expensive.

“This is kind of a controversial take, but you don’t actually need money to give off rich girl energy. I’m going to spill the secrets that everyone’s been gatekeeping on how to give off rich girl energy even if you’re broke,” said Scarlett.

Tip #1: Stay updated on current news. You should know what is going on in the world. Familiarize yourself with different topics, such as politics, the arts, and popular culture. You can easily follow different news pages to stay in the know.

Rich people are educated, cultured, and informed, so if you want to mingle with them, you need to be able to hold an intellectual conversation with them.

Tip #2: Have a timeless sense of style. Be sure to avoid trends and focus on high-quality basic pieces, especially if you don’t have a lot of money to spend on your wardrobe. Keep these pieces in good, clean, and fresh condition.

Tip #3: Keep your hair flawless by scheduling regular hair appointments. Get trims to prevent split ends, and use hair masks to maintain a silky, smooth mane.

Tip #4: Always appear put together by ensuring that your hair, makeup, and nails are neat. Your shoes should be clean and shiny, and your purse should not be stuffed to the brim with old receipts and chewing gum wrappers. Every part of your life should be organized and tidy.

At the end of the day, rich girl energy is not about how much money you have. Walk like you own the place, dress elegantly, and behave with decorum to serve an expensive aura. But whatever you do, just never, ever let a price tag define your worth!

