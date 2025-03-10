This WWII Hero Was A Dog Who Grabbed A Grenade In His Mouth And Ran Toward Enemy Lines

Maria - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Many tales of bravery and sacrifice come from World War II, a time of destruction and conflict. The war took the lives of millions of soldiers and civilians, making it the deadliest war in history.

One heroic story features Sergeant Gander, a Newfoundland dog who saved numerous lives during the Battle of Hong Kong in 1941.

Gander was originally known as Pal, a beloved family pet. After accidentally scratching a child’s face, he was given to the Royal Rifles of Canada to avoid being euthanized.

There, he was renamed Gander and promoted to Sergeant. He was welcomed with open arms and became an instant favorite among the soldiers.

As World War II progressed, it was soon apparent that the Japanese posed a significant threat to the Commonwealth due to their alliance with the Axis forces.

So, the Royal Rifles of Canada and the Winnipeg Grenadiers were sent to Hong Kong to protect the British colony from Japanese invasion. Gander was right beside the troops, demonstrating extraordinary courage on the battlefield.

On December 8, 1941, just a day after Pearl Harbor was attacked, the fighting began in Hong Kong. Since Japan had not officially declared war on the British Empire yet, this surprise attack was a violation of international law.

During the battle, Gander’s bravery shined through in three specific instances. On multiple occasions, he put himself in danger to protect his human comrades. The most notable one was when a Japanese grenade landed near a group of injured Canadian soldiers.

Gander immediately scooped the grenade up in his mouth and ran toward enemy lines. When the grenade exploded, Gander died in the blast.

Maria – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His selfless act saved the lives of several wounded soldiers. His sacrifice demonstrated his unwavering loyalty and commitment to his comrades.

After the war, Gander was recognized for his service. He was awarded the Dickin Medal, which is frequently referred to as the “Victoria Cross for animals.” The award was established in 1943 by the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA).

Gander’s Dickin Medal citation reads: “For saving the lives of Canadian infantrymen during the Battle of Lye Mun on Hong Kong Island in December 1941…Twice, Gander’s attacks halted the enemy’s advance and protected groups of wounded soldiers.”

“In a final act of bravery, the war dog was killed in action gathering a grenade. Without Gander’s intervention, many more lives would have been lost in the assault.”

Gander is also listed on the Hong Kong Veterans Memorial in Ottawa, alongside 1,975 men and two women. In addition, he is honored by statues created in his image by Canadian sculptor Morgan MacDonald. They were unveiled in Gander Heritage Memorial Park in July 2015.

Gander will always be celebrated as a canine war hero and remembered for the profound impacts he has made on human lives.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan