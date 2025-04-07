7 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Cats Aren’t Always Aloof And Judgmental

If you’ve always been a dog person, you should know that not all cats are aloof, judgmental balls of fluff. Some cats have total dog energy. They will follow you from room to room, learn new tricks, and generally seem to care that you exist.

Here Are 7 Cats That Act Like Dogs

But unlike dogs, they use a litter box and won’t demand to go on a walk at six in the morning. They’re like having the best of both worlds!

So, before you write off cats entirely, here are seven cat breeds that act just like dogs and may even be giving dogs a run for their money.

1. Siamese

Siamese cats are highly social and will constantly follow you around like a shadow. They are intensely loyal and tend to form strong bonds with their human owners. They can get lonely easily and do not like to be left alone for long periods of time.

They like attention and enjoy the sound of their own meow. Siamese cats also love to curl up on their owner’s lap, so expect lots of affection!

2. Russian Blue

The Russian Blue is beautiful and elegant. It might appear aloof at first, but this breed just likes to observe things from a distance.

These cats are intelligent, affectionate, and have strong hunting instincts. They need plenty of playtime for mental and physical stimulation. Like Siamese cats, they are loudly vocal.

3. Turkish Van

It is said that Turkish Vans are active, agile, and playful. They are full of energy and love games. They also love water, so they might try to join you in the shower.

They climb a lot, so you can often find them at the highest point of a room. Turkish Vans may not be a snuggly breed, but they are devoted to their owners and usually follow them around.

4. Siberian Cat

People who love dogs will likely love Siberian cats as well because they are so similar. They are one of the few cat breeds with hypoallergenic coats, making them an excellent option for those who have allergies.

According to experts, Siberian cats are intelligent, curious, and can be trained like dogs.

5. Korat

Dog people may also like korat cats because they will adore you right back. Korats want to be included in your everyday activities and will stay by your side or even lie on top of your laptop.

They’re also quite brainy and can figure out how to open containers or cupboards. These felines can be trained to fetch a ball. Their vocal sounds can range from a low growl to a high shriek.

6. Burmese

This breed is known for its dog-like loyalty. It can be trained to go on walks with a leash. Burmese cats love to stay active and will demand playtime whenever they feel like it.

In addition, they are outgoing and talkative and will chat you up for some more treats.

7. Domestic Cats

Domestic cats are great choices for dog people, too. They come in all different personalities, temperaments, shapes, and sizes because of their mixed ancestry.

Some cats may be more lively, while others are laid-back. Their natures vary, so there is an individual to suit most people.

