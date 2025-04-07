7 Signs Your Partner Is Gaslighting You

Gaslighting Can Make You Question Everything

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Gaslighting is a damaging form of emotional abuse that can leave victims questioning their thoughts, memories, and even their own sanity.

What makes gaslighting so dangerous is that it’s often subtle and disguised as concern, sarcasm, or honesty. This allows the manipulator to slowly chip away at your confidence and sense of reality.

Here Are 7 Red Flags That Suggest Your Partner’s Gaslighting You

While gaslighting can occur in all kinds of relationships, it most frequently happens in romantic partnerships. The behavior can make you feel like you’re always overreacting, constantly misremembering things, or to blame for problems that you never caused in the first place.

If you find yourself apologizing often, second-guessing your instincts, or walking on eggshells around your partner, you might be getting gaslit. Recognizing the signs is the first step toward reclaiming your true reality, so here are seven red flags that suggest your partner is gaslighting you.

1. Your Partner Never Owns Up To Any Wrongdoing

When you’re dealing with someone who gaslights, accountability tends to go out the window. No matter what happens, they somehow find a way to shift the blame onto you or make excuses for their behavior.

So, even if they’ve clearly hurt you or crossed a line, they’ll still try to dodge taking responsibility, act like you’re simply “overreacting,” or just deny what really transpired.

This never-ending deflection can cause you to feel invisible and, over time, make it tough to trust your own sense of what’s right and wrong.

2. Instead, They Lie And Make You Second-Guess Your Memory Of Specific Situations

Gaslighters have a knack for rewriting history. For instance, if you bring up something that upsets or frustrates you, they might argue you’re remembering the situation wrong or try to insist it never actually happened at all.

Their confidence and manipulation tactics may even push you to wonder if you truly are misremembering what transpired. These lies aren’t just infuriating; they’re also extremely damaging because they’re designed to make you doubt your own mind, which is exactly how gaslighters maintain control.

3. You’re Frequently Left Questioning Your Feelings

On a similar note, if you’re constantly being told that you are too emotional, “insane,” or “acting ridiculous,” your partner isn’t just being dismissive. They are trying to gain even more control.

By minimizing your emotions, your partner is encouraging you to question the validity of your reactions, even when they’re completely reasonable. In the long run, this may lead you to stop expressing your emotions altogether since they never seem to matter.

4. Your Partner Discredits You To Others

Another dangerous gaslighting tactic is when your partner attempts to turn other people against you by discrediting your character or emotional state.

They might tell your friends or family members that you’re unstable, overly emotional, or difficult to be around, all while pretending to be “concerned” about you. On top of that, in conversations with you, they may try to claim that others have expressed similar concerns.

This effectively plants seeds of doubt and paranoia in your mind, isolating you further from the rest of your support system and making you feel as if there’s no one else left to trust.

5. They Twist Your Words

Gaslighters don’t actively listen to your statements in hopes of resolving conflicts as a team. Rather, they often use your words as their own weapons.

You could say something simple, such as, “I need a bit of space,” and suddenly, they’re accusing you of not caring about them and abandoning them.

They may try to twist your intentions, cherry-pick your statements, and spin the situation to make you feel ashamed or guilty. The scariest part is that it’s often done so subtly that you may not even notice it. All you know is that you’re constantly misunderstood and somehow always the “bad guy.”

6. Your Partner Controls Your Every Move And/Or Isolates You

As I’ve mentioned, control is a key element of gaslighting. So, aside from arguments, it can pop up in everyday decisions.

Your partner might’ve begun trying to dictate what you wear, who you’re allowed to talk to, and where you go. At the same time, they may discourage you from seeing your friends or family members by disparaging them. Again, this tactic leaves you more dependent on your partner.

7. They Make You Doubt Your Sanity

Finally, one of the most unsettling effects of gaslighting is how it warps your sense of self. Suddenly, you find yourself apologizing for things you didn’t do, avoiding conflict at all costs, or feeling like you’re losing your grip on reality.

You might start wondering if you’re being too sensitive or imagining things, and after a while, you may just stop trusting your own instincts entirely.

