7 Signs Your Partner Is Miserable

Happiness Should Be A Two-Way Street In All Relationships

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. But sometimes, even when everything seems fine on the surface, one partner ends up struggling in silence. Misery doesn’t always show up in dramatic fights but often reveals itself through subtle shifts in behavior, mood, and emotional availability.

Maybe your partner has suddenly become distant, lost interest in activities you both used to enjoy together or just seems constantly exhausted despite life not being particularly stressful.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Is Anything But Happy

These signs don’t necessarily mean they’re unhappy with you specifically, but they could suggest deeper dissatisfaction overall.

Recognizing the warning signs is key to addressing this issue, too, because if left unchecked, misery can lead to resentment over time. Here are seven key signs that your partner may be struggling and feeling unhappy in your relationship.

1. They’re Always On Their Phone

Nowadays, everyone relies on their devices for everything from entertainment and work to socializing. Nonetheless, if your partner excessively uses their phone while around you, it might mean they’re trying to distract themselves or avoid interacting with you.

They may scroll through social media during dinner or play games while you’re supposed to be watching a movie. When screen time starts to replace quality time, it’s a red flag that they’re checked out.

2. Constant Criticism Or Complaints

If sadness festers, it can sometimes manifest as criticism, causing your partner to constantly fault you, your habits, or your general relationship. This projection is a reflection of their own unhappiness and can present as nitpicking, sarcastic remarks, or passive-aggressive comments.

Of course, constructive feedback is normal and actually healthy in relationships, but there’s a fine line between helpful criticism and relentless negativity. The latter will just create a toxic dynamic, making you feel attacked.

3. They Seem Apathetic

Apathy is one of the most telltale signs of misery. You might notice that your partner suddenly seems unenthusiastic about their hobbies and interests. Moreover, they shrug off invitations to spend time with you and seem cold or distant whenever you show excitement.

When this detachment becomes consistent, it could signal stress, unhappiness, or depression. You may need to have an honest conversation with your partner if they seem disengaged from you, your relationship, and their own life.

4. You’re No Longer A Priority

In committed relationships, it’s usually expected that partners get prioritized. However, your significant other may seem too busy for you now, frequently cancel plans, or put other people first.

This doesn’t mean they no longer care about you at all. Instead, they could be withdrawing to cope with their feelings and trying to find fulfillment elsewhere.

5. They Don’t Actively Show Love Anymore

Love is about so much more than simply saying, “I love you.” It’s an emotion that’s shown through actions, so a partner who no longer makes an effort to help you feel special may be struggling.

Perhaps they would randomly surprise you with your favorite coffee or send you a sweet message every morning. Now, those little sweet gestures are rare.

It’s common for couples to fall into a routine and lose some of that initial “spark.” Even so, a complete lack of effort might indicate your partner is emotionally drifting.

6. They Aren’t Maintaining Their Appearance

Another major red flag is a lack of hygiene, personal grooming, or general care about appearance, especially if your partner once took pride in how they looked.

For instance, they might’ve stopped dressing up for dates, doing any self-care, or seeming interested in maintaining their physical health. All of this could point to unhappiness.

Yes, everyone has their off days or weeks, but a recurring pattern signals a lack of motivation, either for themselves, your relationship, or both.

7. They Deflect Serious Conversations

Finally, when someone is struggling but unsure how to express it, they usually try to avoid serious discussions entirely. Your partner might dodge conversations about their feelings by changing the topic or giving dismissive answers. Otherwise, they may use humor or sarcasm to brush off your concerns.

It’s true that there are plenty of people out there who struggle with vulnerability. Regardless, a total unwillingness to engage may indicate your partner is struggling with emotions they’re simply not ready to confront.

