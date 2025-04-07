7 Signs Your Partner Takes You For Granted

If You Feel Unappreciated, That Can Put Stress On Your Relationship

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Relationships thrive when both partners feel valued, heard, and appreciated. Yet when one person begins to feel overlooked or unimportant, it’s easy for even the strongest bonds to suffer.

No one ever wants to think that their partner is taking them for granted. However, once you reach this realization, you may find yourself questioning your worth and wondering when the connection you once shared began to fade.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Is Taking You For Granted

Sadly, it’s usually not one big, single mistake that’s easy to pinpoint. Rather, it’s often a series of small behaviors that slowly chip away at trust and leave relationships feeling like a shell of what they were before.

If you’ve sensed a shift in your relationship but haven’t been able to put your finger on it, here are seven common signs that your partner could be taking you for granted.

1. They Don’t Prioritize Time With You

Between deadlines at work, family responsibilities, and social obligations, life can definitely get hectic, and it’s understandable for you and your partner to both feel stretched thin occasionally. And since everyone needs downtime to recharge, it makes sense why reconnecting can seem exhausting after a long day.

Nonetheless, it’s a red flag if your partner consistently makes little to no effort to carve out time for you. This is especially true if they manage to prioritize other people or activities and still don’t show up for you, their significant other.

2. Your Partner Isn’t Pulling Their Weight In The Relationship

Resentment builds fast when a relationship feels one-sided. In the beginning, your partner might’ve helped out with household chores, completed errands, handled bill payments, or simply supported you emotionally. Somewhere along the way, though, they’ve stopped making an effort.

If your partner lets important tasks go unfinished without showing any guilt or trying to make things right, it’s a clear sign of disrespect for the relationship you’ve built together. It signals that they no longer value your partnership the way they once did, and now, it’s up to you to decide whether you want to continue tolerating the imbalance or stand up for yourself.

3. They Don’t Seem To Appreciate Your Effort

Little acts of love are the glue that holds relationships together and makes the tougher times much more bearable.

For instance, you might cook your partner’s favorite meal after they’ve had a difficult day or tackle the laundry just because you know they hate doing it. Even so, your partner might not acknowledge the effort you’ve put into making their life a bit easier, and the lack of recognition can be seriously disheartening.

What’s worse is when they actually start to expect your acts of kindness without showing any gratitude or reciprocation. This is a telltale indicator that they’re taking your empathy and hard work for granted.

4. Your Partner Criticizes You Frequently

Feedback can be really helpful in relationships and contribute to healthy personal growth. Still, there’s a huge difference between helpful advice and constant criticism.

Does your partner seem to nitpick everything you do, from how you dress to how you spend your free time? If so, it could mean they’ve stopped appreciating you for who you are.

Their never-ending critiques can cause you to feel like you’re not enough, which not only hurts your self-esteem but also suggests your partner no longer values the parts of you that attracted them to you in the first place.

5. They Make Big Decisions Without Consulting You

When you commit to being with someone, major life choices are supposed to be made as a team. So, if your partner starts to make decisions regarding moving, changing jobs, or booking vacations entirely alone without asking for your input or even giving you a heads-up, it sends a clear message that your opinion isn’t a priority.

This is catastrophic for relationships on multiple levels. First of all, it puts your autonomy and control over your own life at risk. Moreover, it shows that your partner doesn’t respect your voice in your relationship and may leave you feeling powerless.

6. Your Partner Dismisses Your Feelings And Doesn’t Own Up To Their Mistakes

Empathy, trust, and mutual respect are essential for two people to feel emotionally connected. And when you open up about your feelings, you deserve to be heard, not brushed off or belittled.

Nonetheless, your partner might regularly dismiss your emotions or accuse you of overreacting. Plus, they may refuse to take accountability for their mistakes and try to just blame you for being upset.

This kind of response undermines honesty, driving a wedge between you and your partner and forcing you to stay quiet about how you really feel.

7. They No Longer Show Love Or Affection

Finally, it’s understandable that you’d feel taken for granted if love has seemingly vanished from your relationship.

Remember that affection isn’t always about grand romantic gestures. Instead, it’s the small daily acts of love that prove you’re appreciated, whether that’s a quick “I love you” or a check-in text.

But if your partner used to be a warm and attentive person who now rarely shows you any physical or emotional affection, it could indicate they’ve become complacent and view your presence and love as a “given.”

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts.