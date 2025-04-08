A Ghostly Girl Used To Stand In The Corner Of Her Bedroom

kinomaster - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, when you purchase a new home, you can get more than what you bargained for. A TikTok user who goes by the handle @into.the.further is sharing a spooky paranormal experience involving a haunted house from someone who prefers to remain anonymous. For the sake of the story, we’ll call her Ali.

When Ali was about seven years old, she and her family moved into their dream home, which was newly built. She picked the bedroom that was located near the entrance of the hallway.

At first, everything seemed pretty ordinary, but after a while, Ali started feeling a heavy, eerie sensation in her room.

She told her parents about it, but of course, they brushed it off, saying that she just needed to get used to the new house. Eventually, the feeling became so dark that Ali was unable to sleep in her room at all.

She was especially scared of one corner of her room. It frightened her so much that she refused to look at it or walk near it.

In general, she did her best to avoid that area of her room altogether. At one point, Ali got her hands on a Ouija board to try to figure out what was going on in her room, but nothing came of it.

One day, as she was walking past her bedroom on the way to the bathroom, she heard a disembodied voice utter the words, “Get out.” She never saw an actual apparition, but she did see shadows.

Her parents consulted with a medium, who told them that there was a little girl standing in the corner of Ali’s bedroom. The girl wore a white dress and had long, black hair.

According to Ali, the spirit was very mischievous. She was constantly banging on stuff and opening and closing drawers.

She even messed with Ali’s mom by tugging on her shirt and pulling her hair. Ali’s family stayed in the house for two years. They ended up leaving because they could not deal with the spirit any longer.

After they sold the house and moved out, they researched the property and learned that the house was built on an unmarked cemetery.

