A Guy Flirted With Another Girl On Their Date, Then Asked If She Was Jealous

A 31-year-old woman who goes by the TikTok handle @cravespicycubes is describing the worst first date she has ever been on, which involved a guy flirting with another girl right in front of her.

She met this guy on a dating app who seemed too good to be true because he was super attractive and checked off all the boxes of everything she was looking for in a man. He invited her out for drinks, and they planned to meet up on a Sunday afternoon.

She had assumed that they were going on a first date, so it would just be the two of them. But an hour before she was supposed to meet him, he texted her, saying that he and his friend had arrived early.

She immediately called her best friend and instructed her to drop her plans so she could accompany her on this outing.

As they walked into the place, she noticed her date flirting with another woman right away. He was bent over her table, talking her up and even took her phone to put his number in it.

She was shocked by his audacity to flirt with another woman when he knew he was there to meet someone else. After he walked away from the woman’s table, he spotted her and walked over to her.

As he approached, it was clear that he was intoxicated. It seemed like he had been drinking all day long because he was slurring his words and could barely even utter a sentence.

He tried to hug her, but she moved away from him, disgusted by his behavior. This caused him to ask in a condescending voice if she was jealous.

At that point, she was ready to leave because she was not going to tolerate this disrespect. She quickly grabbed her purse and headed out the door with her friend.

In her rush, she must’ve dropped some of her candies, and he must’ve eaten them because he texted her the next morning asking for more.

He did not even bother to apologize for his behavior. In the end, she blocked him immediately and decided to delete all her dating apps.

