He Vanished After A Night Out With His Friends Last January

Harley Morris, a 29-year-old from Tyler, Texas, worked as a chef with his father at a local steakhouse known as Prime 102. According to his mother, Wendi Attaway-Morris, who resided in Florida at the time, Harley and his father had a special bond.

“He and his dad were really good friends. They were best friends. They, you know, they lived together, they worked together,” Wendi recalled.

Yet, after ending a routine shift and going out with some friends on January 20, 2024, he vanished and has remained missing ever since.

That Saturday, when Harley finished work, he and his friends visited some bars in the downtown area. This was his usual routine on Saturday evenings, Wendi said, since he had off on Sunday and Monday.

Harley didn’t have his cell phone, either, which his mother also claimed was typical, saying, “He never had his phone on him. He was totally unplugged, except for his video games.”

First, Harley and his acquaintances visited SportsZone Bar, located on East Erwin Street, before going to 50 Grand Club on North Grand Avenue. Surveillance cameras captured him leaving the parking lot at approximately 3:00 a.m. Then, Harley walked north on the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue and was spotted for the final time by a Ring camera.

The 29-year-old was never seen or heard from again, and over a year later, his whereabouts are still unknown.

Wendi was able to confirm that it was, in fact, her son in the surveillance video, despite it being “very foggy.” The Tyler Police Department then shared one frame from the footage in a Facebook post about Harley’s case on January 24, 2024.

In a follow-up post, authorities took to Facebook again and asked community members for their help.

“The Tyler Police Department is still actively searching for Harley Morris. We are asking residents and businesses north of Gentry Pkwy to North Loop 323 to check any cameras or doorbell cameras on the date of January 21 from the times of 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and report to us if you see anybody walking,” the post reads.

The public was also asked to check the local area for clothing Harley was wearing, including a black jacket with grey sleeves, black pants, black shoes, and a black Prime 102 cap.

Harley’s father, Bill Morris, reported him missing to the police when he failed to return home. Meanwhile, Wendi, who’s no longer with Bill and was living in Florida, immediately traveled to Texas when she heard her son had disappeared. She ultimately moved there, and today, she continues searching for answers.

Additionally, Wendi detailed how Harley has one distinguishing characteristic, which, in the event his remains are located, might make identification easier. Following a “road rage” incident in Florida, Harley was reportedly shot, and since the bullet couldn’t be removed, it was left in his hip.

“I’m trying to get people together with metal detectors, thinking that’s our best hope right now,” she shared in January.

She also launched a Facebook group entitled “Help Find Harley Morris,” which has nearly 6,000 members, and created a public charity known as “Hearts For Harley” in his honor.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information that leads to Harley’s whereabouts, and his brother, Taylor Attaway, hopes someone will speak up.

“All it takes is an anonymous phone call. You don’t have to say who did what; nobody has to get caught, but you say where we found him, how we find him, how we can bring him home, how we can bring this all to a close,” he stated.

Taylor added, “If my brother is out there, just that I love him, to stay strong, and to get home to us; we’re all waiting on you.”

Harley is remembered as a kindhearted young man who had an outgoing personality and loved to fish and garden.

At the time he went missing, he was six feet three, weighed 160 pounds, and had dirty-blonde long hair and brown eyes. Today, Harley would be 30 years old.

Anyone with information regarding Harley’s case is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

