Her Boyfriend Left Her For His Ex-Coworker, But Then He Begged Her To Get Back Together With Him

Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When TikToker Andrea’s (@andreasz520) boyfriend of four years left her, he started sleeping with his ex-coworker not even a week later.

The ex-coworker is currently famous on TikTok for telling her story about her husband cheating on her while pregnant, yet she turned around and did the same thing to Andrea.

For the sake of the story, her now ex-boyfriend is named John, and the ex-coworker’s name is Kara. So, John and Kara used to work at the same place, and Andrea knew who she was.

Kara’s husband left her sometime in September or October 2024. She called John and told him what had happened.

Andrea didn’t think much of it because they were friends and had worked together before. She had to go out of town for a work trip. John told her that he was having lunch with Kara and another couple while she was out of town.

Andrea wanted to reschedule the lunch so she could attend and see everyone, but John said that wasn’t possible.

At the end of October was Andrea and John’s four-year anniversary. They went on a trip, and she thought he would propose soon because early in their relationship, he had mentioned that the four-year mark would be the right time.

In December, they had just gotten back from a birthday trip for him when he revealed that he was unhappy in the relationship and wanted to leave her. He wouldn’t give her a straight answer about why, but he did end up leaving.

A week later, Andrea was invited to brunch with a bunch of her friends, and Kara was there. Since they were both going through similar situations, Andrea decided to confide in her about John.

Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

A couple of days later, Andrea found out that Kara had been sleeping with John ever since he left her. Before their breakup, John had been contacting Kara on his work phone, which he kept in his office.

After the whole incident blew up on social media, he tried to make amends with Andrea by pathetically inviting her out to lunch and begging to get back with her.

But, of course, Andrea had no intention of doing so. If all that had happened wasn’t bad enough, he even made her pay for lunch as the cherry on top.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan