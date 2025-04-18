Her Date With A Guy Ended After He Was Driven Away In An Ambulance

One of the worst dates that TikToker Mary Kate (@mk9unit) has ever had was with a guy she knew back in college. Their relationship had gotten off to a really rocky start, which probably should’ve been taken as a sign.

Two years later, she ran into him at a bar. He bought her a drink and apologized for how badly things went. Her friend encouraged her to go on a date with him, so she did.

They kept it casual and just went to a restaurant for drinks and appetizers. At night, the restaurant turned into a nightclub for dancing.

Mary Kate didn’t think they were going to get along very well, but they ended up hitting it off. They were pretty different from each other but had a lot in common. He was also a personal trainer, so he was fit and attractive.

When it was time for the restaurant to close, he suggested that they head to the bar across the street. They went to the bathroom and then made their way over to the bar. When they arrived, he needed to use the bathroom again.

Suddenly, she received a phone call from him, saying that he had fallen and hit his head in the bathroom and was now bleeding. She ran to the bathroom as he came out with blood all over him.

They went outside and sat down at a picnic table as he whimpered in pain so she could examine the injury. There was a big gash above his eyebrow that definitely needed stitches.

She went back into the bar and explained to the bouncer what had happened. The bouncer had a first-aid kit in his car.

An ambulance showed up shortly after, and she had to explain that she didn’t know her date very well because this was the first time they had gone out together.

He started to act extremely rudely and told her to drive him to the hospital, but she had had two drinks and planned on calling a ride to go home. One of the EMS professionals even told Mary Kate to block the guy when she got home.

She waved goodbye to her date as he was being loaded into the ambulance and called for a ride home. That was the last time she ever saw him.

