Here’s What Your Dog Says About Your Personality, Dog Moms

Dogs might be man’s best friend, but they’re definitely an indicator of a girl’s personality type. Your dog is more than just a pet or companion; they are your furry, four-legged alter ego.

Basically, the breed you choose can say a lot about you. TikToker Davi (@ddp8792) is decoding what some dog breeds say about the character of a girl.

If a girl owns a pug, she probably goes through multiple mood swings in a day. She will believe she can get away with her behavior because she’s cute. She is also not big on doing laundry.

Girl’s got a poodle? That means she must have a skincare routine involving products that cost more than your rent.

And as for a Pomeranian, this dog has got a lot of attitude, which means its owner does, too. A girl who owns a Pomeranian will be tiny but have a big personality that can be a lot to handle. She also loves matching outfits.

Golden retriever girlies are super sweet and are sunshine in human form. They are almost too nice and will make life feel like a rom-com. However, they will never leave you alone, constantly texting and checking up on you.

A girl with a bulldog is both tough and emotional. She will act like she’s not into you but then will send a text message at two in the morning, indicating that she’s thinking of you. It’s a complicated code to crack, that’s for sure.

In the comments section, many TikTok users agreed with the descriptions, while others were unable to relate to the personality types.

“I have a Pomeranian. This is actually so insanely accurate. My husband loves me anyway,” commented one user. Another stated, “As someone who lives with a three-pug-owning sister, accurate.”

“Pom mom here, and yes, we have matching outfits. My Pom, me, and my husband. Got the whole family to match,” wrote a third.

“Wrong for me, lol. I have a poodle, and my skincare routine consists of Pond’s lotion; that’s the entire thing,” declared someone else.

“I have a poodle, and I just use soap and water,” added another.

How accurate do you think these descriptions are?

