Khloé Kardashian Gets Real About Why Her Kids Aren’t Allowed To Attend Sleepovers

For many adults today, sleepovers were a rite of passage that created fond coming-of-age memories. My favorite slumber parties always included good snacks, games, movies, and chatting that kept me and my friends up until the early hours of the morning.

In 2025, though, a sizable number of modern parents are rethinking whether sleepovers are a safe idea for their kids, and Khloé Kardashian is actually one of them.

The 40-year-old TV personality and founder of fashion brand Good American shares two kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Her daughter, True Thompson, is 7 years old, and her son, Tatum Thompson, is 2 years old.

Khloé recently opened up about one of her strictest parenting rules on her podcast, “Khloé in Wonderland,” on April 17. More specifically, she doesn’t allow her kids to spend the night at anyone else’s house.

“I don’t let my kids sleep anywhere. I’m very strict about it. Times are different, so I won’t let my daughter or my son, who’s two and a half. But they’re not allowed to have sleepovers just because I think too much. I watch too much ‘Dateline,'” she told her guest, Dana White, during the show.

While Khloé resides in the affluent area of Hidden Hills and is reportedly worth approximately $60 million, she appears to share the same hesitation that many other parents have regarding sleepovers.

Hop on TikTok, and you’ll see that numerous moms and dads are concerned about various factors, such as potential lack of supervision, bullying, abuse, and access to guns or alcohol.

Additionally, a 2023 poll conducted by YouGov found that despite 69% of U.S. adults reporting they would “definitely or probably” allow their children to have overnight sleepovers with friends, a significant 21% said “definitely or probably not.” Another 10% were also “not sure.”

Still, Khloé seems to feel as if sleepovers in her own home are safe, given how she hosted a slumber party with her kids’ cousins, including Psalm and Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, and Reign Disick, last October.

Later in the “Khloé in Wonderland” podcast episode, she went on to discuss how the idea of her kids growing up and leaving home makes her feel.

“I don’t know if I’m going to like being an empty nester. I won’t. I’ll probably shave my head and go nuts or buy a ton of animals,” she admitted.

Khloé also hopes that her decision to live next door to her own mother, Kris Jenner, will set an example for her children to follow.

“What I think I’m doing now is I’m sort of brainwashing my kids to think this is normal to live next to your mom. So then, when I’m old enough, they’re just gonna think, ‘This is what you’re supposed to do,'” she added.

