Middle-Aged Americans Are Even More Lonely Than Seniors

Middle-aged Americans are hitting peak levels of loneliness several years before retirement, which is something that isn’t seen in other countries, according to a new study.

The study included a sample of more than 64,000 adults between the ages of 50 and 90 across 29 countries. The research showed that loneliness generally increased with age and was most concentrated during middle age in the United States.

The U.S. and the Netherlands were the only places where middle-aged people felt more lonely than seniors.

“There is a general perception that people get lonelier as they age, but the opposite is actually true in the U.S. where middle-aged people are lonelier than older generations,” said Robin Richardson, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.

“Advocacy and interventions to address the loneliness epidemic have historically focused on older adults and adolescents. Middle-aged adults represent a critical population that is being overlooked.”

Loneliness is a major public health concern, linked to numerous negative effects on the body, mind, and behavior.

It can lower a person’s quality of life and raise their risk of developing various health conditions like heart disease, stroke, and early death.

The research team found that the increase in loneliness over time was greater in some countries than others. In Bulgaria and Latvia, adults reported the most substantial increase in loneliness. Additionally, adults in Cyprus and Greece had the highest prevalence of loneliness among adults between the ages of 50 and 90.

Among middle-aged adults in the U.S., there was a much higher level of loneliness. Only one other country—the Netherlands—shared a similar pattern.

Some factors that play a role in age-related loneliness are being unmarried, not working, poor health, and depression.

In the U.S., not working was a top reason for mid-life loneliness, while in other countries, it resulted in more loneliness among older adults.

According to a 2023 advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General, the health impact of loneliness is almost equivalent to smoking up to 15 cigarettes per day.

Overall, the findings demonstrate that loneliness can affect all age groups. Middle-aged adults in the U.S. may be more vulnerable to loneliness than those in other countries because they face unique social circumstances.

“Our findings show that loneliness is not just a late-life issue,” said Dr. Esteban Calvo, the senior author of the study.

“In fact, many middle-aged adults—often juggling work, caregiving, and isolation—are surprisingly vulnerable and need targeted interventions just as much as older adults.”

“Globally, we must extend depression screenings to middle-aged groups, improve support for those not working or unmarried, and adapt these efforts to each country’s context—because a one-size-fits-all approach will not solve this worldwide problem.”

The study was published in Aging & Mental Health.

