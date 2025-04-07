She Dated A Guy Who Didn’t Tell Her He Was A Dad Beforehand

Two years ago, TikToker Theresa Rowley (@littledrownedrat) went out on three dates with a guy who did not tell her that he was a father.

They also talked several times in between the dates, so there had been plenty of opportunity for him to reveal such a significant piece of information.

They knew a lot of other stuff about each other, though. They had discussed past relationships and shared experiences, so Theresa felt like they were being upfront with one another. However, that was not the case.

One night, she gave him a call after the third date. He did not pick up the phone, so the call went to his voicemail for the first time since they had been dating.

A baby started talking on the voicemail, which made Theresa really confused. Then, the guy’s recorded voice came on, saying that his son was telling her to leave a message.

She called him again, and it went to voicemail, where she heard the same message.

Theresa was shocked. In all the hours they had talked, he had never once mentioned having a kid. Then, he called her back before she had time to process the new information and figure out how to confront him.

She decided to ask him directly whether or not he had a child. He told her that he did and said he thought it was common knowledge.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared similar experiences in which men had concealed the existence of their children from them.

“Mine told me he had two kids, but I eventually saw his ex-wife’s bio where she said she lives with their two kids and stepson. I asked him about the third kid, and he told me he didn’t think it mattered because it didn’t affect me,” wrote one user.

“In my single years, I found out a guy was married with two kids when his wife found me and called me at my work,” commented another.

“I went on four dates with a man who had two sons and lied about the tattoos he had for them,” added someone else.

