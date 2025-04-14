She Got Stood Up By The Same Guy Three Times

When TikToker Jessica (@jessica_91louise) was in her early 20s, she met this guy on a dating site. Little did she know that she would get stood up by him not one, not two, but three times!

Back then, she was young and naive. Plus, all her friends were getting into relationships, and it was no fun being the only single one. Now, she is 33 years old and has learned a thing or two about dating and self-worth.

So, they had planned to go to a pub for their first date. He also had kids, which was the excuse he used to bail on their date.

On the day of, she arrived at the pub early. She sat down, got a drink, and waited for him to show up. There was a karaoke event going on at the pub, which kept her entertained.

He still hadn’t made an appearance 30 minutes after the agreed-upon time. When she messaged him, he didn’t reply.

She ended up waiting there for an hour. Later, he told her that he had to take his child to the hospital.

The second time they tried to plan a date, Jessica had just happened to run into him at a shopping center. She suggested that they meet at a coffee shop once she was done picking up a few more things.

At the coffee shop, she ordered a drink and ended up sitting and waiting for an hour. He gave the excuse that his child was grumpy and wanted to go home.

For the third and final time, Jessica was already going out for coffee anyway, so he said he could meet her there. Again, she sat down and ordered coffee. But this time, she only waited for half an hour before leaving.

Jessica also thinks that the guy was catfishing her. One time, a man messaged her, but she never replied, and then, that same man showed up at the pub. He was alone as well and seemed to be watching her.

Overall, the experience has taught her never to let a guy stand her up again.

