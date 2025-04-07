She Had A Creepy Experience While Babysitting For Two Girls, And It Involved The Imaginary Friend One Of Them Had

One time, TikToker Rylie (@ryspams4) was babysitting two girls she calls Luna and Aura when something spooky happened.

Rylie had always sensed negative, dark energy in the house. The older girl, Luna, had an imaginary friend named Pete, which seemed rather ordinary because many kids have imaginary friends.

However, Pete was definitely real and was not friendly at all. When Luna was about three or four years old and Aura was six months old, Rylie was babysitting them.

She got Aura ready for bed, and once the baby was asleep, she went out to the living room with Luna to play one game with her before bedtime.

They settled on a board game, and Luna designated one character piece as Pete’s. Every time Rylie looked away, Pete’s piece moved.

Of course, she assumed that Luna had moved the piece. Then, Luna suddenly said that she loved the song Pete was playing because it was a song her dad played on the guitar.

Rylie couldn’t hear any music and asked Luna to try to describe the song to her. She told Rylie that Pete would play the song for her.

Out of nowhere, Rylie heard the strum of a guitar. She was terrified and thought there might be someone else in the house.

She went over to the parents’ bedroom, where they kept the guitar, turned on all the lights, and saw the guitar sitting against the wall.

She searched the rest of the house, but no one was there. Every time she went into a room, she could feel something hovering behind her.

Finally, she sat down on the couch in the living room so they could watch 10 minutes of TV before bedtime. At that point, she no longer felt a heavy presence next to her, which was a relief.

But when she picked up the baby monitor to check on Aura, she saw a disembodied black, shadowy hand with extremely long nails next to the baby.

Rylie screamed and sprinted into Aura’s room. She picked up the crying baby and ran out of the room, which was heavy with disgusting energy. She then heard loud, creepy voices coming from the baby monitor and immediately turned it off.

When she tried to tell the parents about the paranormal incident, they just looked at her like she was crazy and brushed it off.

