She Thought She Saw Her Little Brother In The Middle Of The Night, But He Was Fast Asleep

When TikTok user @into.the.further was about 18 years old, she would often go out and not make it back in time for her curfew at midnight.

Her sister covered for her by leaving a set of pajamas in the bathroom. That way, she could go straight to the bathroom to change, and if her dad ran into her, she could just claim she was using the restroom.

One night, she came home late and headed to the restroom. She washed her face, brushed her teeth, and put on her pajamas.

As she walked to her bedroom in the dark, she happened to glance over at the living room. There was a little boy standing in front of the glass front door, illuminated by the porch light.

She could not see his face as it was covered by the shadows. It looked like he was wearing overalls. She was confused as to why her little brother was awake at that time of night.

It was around three o’clock in the morning. She whispered her brother’s name, trying to get him to come over to her, but he just stood there.

She decided to go to her brother’s room and found him sound asleep in bed. She was so freaked out that she didn’t even go back to her own room.

After that, she and her family saw the little boy’s ghost multiple times. He was younger than her brother and liked to play peekaboo.

She thinks the land itself may be haunted because the house was newly built by her dad and did not contain centuries of history.

Several TikTok users shared similar stories about their own paranormal encounters, all involving the ghost of a little boy.

“Definitely the land. We had a brand-new build home that was also haunted. Shadows in the hallway, a little boy who loves to ‘close’ doors and set off the smoke detectors at 2 a.m.,” commented one user.

“Omg, we had a spirit at my house as well, I named him Freddy. He’s a kid, and he loves to mess with everyone who doesn’t believe us and loves to hide our things. Sometimes, he travels with us to Mexico,” wrote another.

“I’ve seen a boy in overalls that was a ghost at my old house. This was back in 2005. He had a bowl haircut, and he came up to me to give me a hug. I got scared and turned on the light, and he disappeared,” added someone else.

