She Was Stalked By Her Nice Neighbor And He Broke Into Her House One Day

KOTO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A former 911 operator who goes by the name Juls (@juls.crawford) is on TikTok sharing a story about a woman who was being stalked by her neighbor.

This woman lived alone and thought that her neighbor was just a super friendly guy. He would make small talk with her and even offered to carry her groceries in on multiple occasions. She had accepted his offers, and nothing bad had ever happened.

But what she didn’t realize was that he had been watching her closely the whole time. He took note of when she left and when she came back. He knew every move she would make.

One day, she returned home and saw that her door was slightly ajar. She ran to her car and called the police.

When the police arrived, they found her neighbor waiting for her. He must’ve broken into her place right before she arrived and didn’t have time to shut the door all the way.

“So, what is the lesson learned here? You can be friendly, but make sure you’re a little bit guarded as well,” said Juls.

“Change up your routine; you don’t want strangers to know every single move that you’re making.”

She added that you should trust your instincts and lock your doors immediately after getting home. In a follow-up video, she explained what she would do if she went to the police for protection from a stalker but was denied help.

In this hypothetical situation, she would install cameras around her home. Every time she would go outside to take out the trash or get the mail, she would have her phone in hand, ready to record any interactions. In addition, by changing up your routine and becoming unpredictable, you can throw off a stalker.

If you live alone, it’s important to check in with someone. You can text a friend what time you’re leaving and when you’ll be back. Also, consult with any neighbors you trust to gather eyewitnesses if possible.

“Document, prepare, and make sure that you are aware because I will not be waiting to be a headline, and neither should you,” Juls concluded.

