She Went On A Bad Date With A McDonald’s Manager Who Bounced His Pecs To Show Off His Muscles

Rido - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

About a month ago, TikToker Morgan (@morgxnsworld) matched with a guy on a dating app. She suggested that they go out on a Friday night for drinks.

She thought she was signing up for a chill night with a new match, but what she got instead was basically a crash course on how not to impress a woman.

He picked her up from a friend’s house in a Tesla and headed to the drinks spot. The ride there was a little awkward, but nothing seemed to jump out at her as a red flag, except until she discovered a gun in his glove box.

When they arrived, they ordered drinks and started chatting. He asked her what she did for work, and she told him she was a teacher.

He then told her that he was the general manager of a McDonald’s.

As they continued talking, he pulled out his phone to show her a new menu item coming to the restaurant soon. He also showed her a picture of his official name tag badge for work.

They left to go to a second place, which is when he asked about her hobbies. He mentioned that he worked out a lot and proceeded to get all up in her personal space.

He took her hand, placed it on his chest, and bounced his pecs up and down so she could feel his muscles.

By the way, he did all this in public, too! Seems like a little much for a first date, or even a 15th date. At one point, he pulled out keys to a Cadillac from his pocket, which was odd because they had driven there in a Tesla.

She asked him if he had a second car, to which he replied, “Something like that.” Then, he popped open the key and offered her drugs as casually as someone handing out breath mints.

If you’re wondering whether there was a second date, she made it clear that she never went out with him again after that. Now, she has an entertaining dating story that will live on in TikTok infamy.

