She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Was Glued To His Phone The Whole Time And Complained About His Steak

milosljubicic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Recently, TikToker @truecrimewithleelee went on a first date, and it was one of the worst she has ever experienced due to the fact that the guy was glued to his phone the entire time.

Within 30 seconds of getting seated at the restaurant, he pulled out his phone and proceeded to ignore her. He was so absorbed with whatever he was doing on the screen that she had to tap his hand to get his attention when the server came to take their drink orders.

When she tried to talk to him, his phone kept ringing with notifications, and he had to interrupt her to reply to text messages. As the date went on, she became more and more annoyed with his rudeness.

About 20 minutes later, she finally asked him if he had come out for a date night with her or with his phone. He just laughed and told her that he would put it away.

While she was trying to decide what food to order, he interjected with little comments about how the dishes were too dry or didn’t taste good.

However, he was the one who had picked out this restaurant and had claimed to like the food there. Now, suddenly, none of the food was up to his standards.

She asked him why he had chosen this place if he didn’t like the food. He told her that it was the closest place to his house.

When the food arrived, he started complaining about how thin and dry his steak was. So, he asked the server to bring him another.

While she was eating, he got up to sit next to her and tried to put his arms around her. After the server brought him a new steak, he complained about how tough it was. She was forced to reach over and help him cut his steak.

milosljubicic – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Finally, the server brought them the bill. She paid her half of the bill and left a $50 tip. Her date was incredulous, saying that she had overpaid.

She told him to mind his own business because the server had chatted with her more than he had on their date.

She sped out of the restaurant and to her car without telling him goodbye. On her way home, he started blowing up her phone, demanding to know what he had done wrong. He wanted to take her out on another date, but she blocked him.

Emily Chan