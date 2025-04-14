She Went On A Date With A Lawyer Who Expected Her To Hook Up With Him Since He Paid For Their Food

Igor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

As a 27-year-old woman with a good job, TikToker Emily (@emily_bezerra) has been ready to start dating more seriously.

She changed her status on her dating profile to reflect her desire for a long-term relationship. She ended up matching with a handsome 34-year-old man who was an attorney and had gone to a well-known school.

They started chatting, and he planned a cute date at a restaurant. On the day of the date, she was having stomach issues and was in pain.

Her friend told her to cancel the date, but she didn’t want to because it seemed too mean.

So, she drove to the date and actually had a nice time. He was a perfect gentleman, and they got along well. When the bill came, he immediately pulled out his wallet to pay for the meal.

Emily usually thanked her dates for dinner at the end of the evening, but he was upset that she didn’t thank him right then and there.

After that, his entire demeanor changed. He even started getting annoyed with her for driving to the date because he wanted to go out for drinks. He invited her back to his place, but she told him that she didn’t like to go to a guy’s house after the first date.

He became obviously irritated and stomped past her as they walked back to her car. She pointed out that he appeared to be upset about her not going home with him, which didn’t make sense because he had claimed he was looking for a long-term relationship as well.

He immediately began accusing her of being the one not looking for a serious relationship and had expected to hook up after paying for dinner.

She told him that they didn’t seem to be a good match and sarcastically asked him if he wanted her to pay for her half of dinner.

Once she got into her car, he requested payment from her and unmatched with her on the dating app. She was shocked that he was throwing a fit just because he wasn’t getting laid.

Sadly, experiences like this are becoming far too common. It’s important to remember that women don’t owe men anything for a dinner date!

