She Went To A Sketchy Job Interview And Then Went Missing

nuttawutnuy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A friend of TikToker @hoodhippye recently told her a story about a woman who went to a sketchy interview for a call center position she applied to on a job search site.

And now, she’s sharing the story to warn others about the dangers of scams.

So, this woman applied to a job at what she thought was a call center and was granted an interview. She communicated with the interviewer through texting.

The interview was located at a warehouse. She called the phone number she had been texting to confirm the location.

When she walked in for the interview, a man came out from the back room. He had her follow him to the back, and two days later, she was reported missing.

It’s important to stay vigilant when applying for jobs. Make sure to research companies thoroughly, and trust your gut when something feels off.

In the comments section, several TikTok users relayed their close-call experiences with job interviews that were not quite right.

“My daughter had a sketchy interview with a company from Indeed, too. I drove her there myself, not a single car in the parking lot, 7:00 p.m. in the evening. I told her I’ll support you until you find a job. It gave me bad vibes from the get-go, but she believed it was legit,” commented one user.

“Years ago (2021), around that time, I applied for a retail management job at a popular grocery store via Indeed. Surprisingly, they TEXTED me late that night, around 11 p.m. I almost thought it was a scam. Then, they tried to set up an interview for 9 p.m. the next night…He was telling me to come in quietly, walk down a long hallway, and some other stuff. It was just so weird and eerie; I got that gut feeling,” wrote another.

“Omg I have a story…so basically, I applied to this job on Indeed to be a front office clerk, tell me why it’s the day of the interview and they sent me to an empty building…I felt so uneasy, so I left in the elevator, and he [the interviewer] was just coming up. Once I left, he blew my phone up 12 times,” added a third.

