The Net Worth Of Anne Hathaway, Who First Stole Our Hearts In The Princess Diaries

Anne Hathaway became a household name after her breakout role as Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries.”

Ever since this film premiered in 2001, she’s continued to land increasingly serious and sought-after roles, solidifying herself as one of the highest-paid actresses of her generation.

But before we get into how much money Anne has in the bank, let’s revisit her background. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1982, and performing was seemingly in her blood since her mom was a former actress.

Anne started participating in school and local productions as a child and continued into her teen years. Then, in 1999, she was cast in a one-season TV show on Fox known as “Get Real.”

While this role was short-lived, Anne’s big break came shortly afterward. At just 17 years old, she starred alongside Julie Andrews in “The Princess Diaries” and reportedly made $400,000 from the film.

Anne went on to star in two more hit movies in 2004, “Ella Enchanted” and “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.” Again, they were major successes, and she was able to transition into more serious acting roles.

First, she was a supporting actress in “Brokeback Mountain,” playing the character Lureen Newsome Twist. Yet, it was her performance in “The Devil Wears Prada” that really proved her acting chops and catapulted her career.

Anne went on to win an Oscar Nomination for Best Actress after starring in the 2008 film “Rachel Getting Married.” Next, her role in “Les Misérables,” earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2013.

She’s since appeared in numerous major productions, including “Interstellar” in 2014, “Alice Through the Looking Glass” in 2016, “Oceans Eight” in 2018, “Serenity” and “Hustle” in 2019, “The Witches” in 2020, “Eileen” in 2023, and “The Idea Of You” in 2024, just to name a few.

Anne’s impressive and diverse resume has made her one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, hence why her net worth is estimated to be a whopping $80 million. Overall, the films she’s worked on have grossed over $6.8 billion!

When it comes to her project compensation, Anne’s paycheck for each film she appears in depends on the production’s budget, as well as her specific role.

For “The Devil Wears Prada,” she reportedly earned $1 million, and after starring as Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises,” her rate saw a big boost to $7.5 million.

“Les Misérables” and “Interstellar” are widely regarded as the best works of Anne’s career. But while she reportedly made $10 million and $6 million for each movie, respectively, her highest-paying project thus far was actually “The Witches.”

For that film, which she starred in as Grand High Witch, she reportedly made a whopping $15 million.

Anne has been married to her husband, Adam Shulman, since 2013. She’s a mother of two, owns properties in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Connecticut, and California, and, in our opinion, has rightfully earned her reputation as a powerhouse actress.

