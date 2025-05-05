5 Of The Most Selfish Zodiac Signs

bombardir7 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some Zodiac Signs Are Inclined To Give, While Others Take

Dragosh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Some zodiac signs are just natural givers—they’re generous, empathetic, and always ready to lend a hand. Still, even those who are undeniably selfless can have their moments of selfishness.

However, that’s different from those who consistently take the last slice of pizza without asking and somehow make every conversation about themselves.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Selfish Zodiac Signs

pucko_ns – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

According to the stars, these signs know how to put themselves first. They are the embodiment of me, myself, and I. Here are five of the most selfish zodiac signs.

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

bombardir7 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Aries has one of the most fiery and determined personalities out there, so when they want something, they will go for it. It’s great that they take initiative, but sometimes, they will bulldoze over others to achieve their goals.

If an Aries is fighting you for the last of something at the grocery store, chances are that they will win. They hate discomfort and prioritize themselves over all else without much regard for the consequences.

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Vera – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A Taurus can be the picture of stability and dependability, but they also have this overwhelming need to feel secure, which often makes them materialistic and greedy.

They can become overly emotional, sensitive, and possessive. Taurus is the type to get into a fight with someone who looks at their partner the wrong way. They really hate to share. Being less stubborn and aggressive will help them in the long run.

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

annanahabed – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Geminis are seen as vain and superficial. They will curate fake personalities for different environments. You might not even recognize who they are at parties. Their problem is not feeling comfortable in their own skin and being too quick to accommodate.

4. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Igor Kovalchuk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Leos are usually fearless and always up for a challenge, but they can be rather selfish, too. They crave admiration from others and will stop at nothing to get what they desire. In their eyes, they deserve to have it more than anyone, no matter who else has set their sights on the same goal.

Leos proudly claim the throne in any room and expect everyone else to bow to their will like royal subjects. They tend to hog the spotlight but will have to sacrifice it in order to keep their friends.

5. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

AS Photo Family – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Virgos have a keen eye for flaws, which is an excellent skill for self-improvement. But this also means they are the first to criticize everyone else.

They might give out unsolicited opinions, thinking they are being helpful, but in reality, they are only driving people away. Virgos like to get what they want, so it frustrates them when others want to do things their own way.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan