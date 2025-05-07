7 Cat Breeds That Live The Longest

Have You Been Looking For A Cat That Will Live A Long Time?

Cats are known to have nine lives, and some seem determined to use up all of them. Some cat breeds stick around longer than others, though.

They will keep your lap warm and occupied well into their senior years. While science has not yet figured out how to make cats immortal, certain breeds can live over 15 or even 20 years.

Here Are 7 Cat Breeds That Live The Longest

So, if you’re looking for a feline friend who will be with you through major milestones and many chapters of life, check out these cat breeds with impressively long life spans. They age like fine wine and only become cuter over time!

1. Siamese

For centuries, the Siamese has captivated people with its distinct markings and vocal nature. This beautiful breed is originally from Thailand.

Some Siamese cats are prone to developing dental and respiratory conditions, but other than that, there are not really any significant health concerns. Their average lifespan is 12 to 20 years.

2. Russian Blue

Russian blues are pretty grayish-blue cats. They are more quiet and reserved but are affectionate with family. These cats love to sprawl in sunny spots and climb to the highest place they can reach.

They enjoy attention and being showered with love. Russian blues are prone to eye problems and bladder stones, but they can live as long as 15 to 20 years.

3. Persian

Persians are easily recognizable due to their flat faces and long, luxurious coats. They have a calm demeanor and lower energy levels than most cats, so they thrive in relaxed atmospheres.

Persians have been known to live 15 to 20 years, but their facial structure can lead to respiratory issues. The breed is also predisposed to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, polycystic kidney disease, and eye problems like progressive retinal atrophy.

4. Ragdoll

The ragdoll is always gentle, easygoing, and sweet, which makes it a great family companion. Its average lifespan is around 15 years or more. This breed is generally healthy, but some individuals can develop bladder stones and heart disease.

5. American Shorthair

Marked by its affectionate nature, playful personality, and round, compact face, the American shorthair is popular for families with children.

These cats are easygoing entertainers who appreciate regular socialization and interactive play. Overall, most are healthy but can be prone to heart disease. This breed can live as long as 15 to 20 years.

6. Oriental Shorthair

This long, lean cat has a smooth coat and the ability to learn how to be on a leash. Oriental shorthairs like to be around people and do not take being left alone well.

They are also vocal and will meow and chirp at you. They are susceptible to conditions like bladder stones and progressive retinal atrophy, but can live for 10 to 15 years.

7. Balinese

The Balinese is a close cousin of the Siamese. The only main difference between them is their coat length. The Balinese cat had a genetic mutation that created longer fur. They are friendly, chatty, and energetic like Siamese cats. Their average lifespan is 12 to 20 years.

