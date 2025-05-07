7 Cat Breeds With Calm Personalities

Have You Been Looking For A Calm Cat?

If your ideal day involves snuggling up on the couch with a cozy blanket and a good book, then a calm cat might just be your spirit animal.

Some felines like to climb your furniture, launch surprise attacks, and create chaos in general, while others are content to nap in sunbeams and quietly lounge in laps.

Here Are 7 Calm Cat Breeds

Here are seven laid-back cat breeds that will match your relaxed and peaceful vibe. They are cool, calm, and collected, making the best stress-free and cuddly companions.

1. Birman

Birman cats are the mellowest of felines. Centuries ago, they bonded with humans and became companions to temple monks.

As a result, they have mastered the art of being chill. They love following their owners around and are excellent pets for quiet families. They always have long, silky hair, four white paws, and electric blue eyes.

2. Chartreux

This medium-sized cat has a unique coat. It is slightly woolly and a solid blue-gray color. The ends of the hair are tipped with silver, giving the coat a magical sheen.

Chartreux cats are friendly, gentle, quiet, well-mannered, and the definition of low maintenance. They would be a wonderful addition to your tranquil home.

3. British Shorthair

The British shorthair is medium to large in size and has a short, dense coat. These kitties are loving and affectionate, but they won’t demand constant attention and entertainment.

They have gentle, laid-back personalities and can be a little shy. When socialized as a kitten, they will get along well with kids and other pets.

4. Exotic Shorthair

Exotic shorthairs are closely related to Persian cats, which are also pretty laid-back but happen not to be on this list. The exotic is much easier to groom than the Persian because of its short, plush coat.

Like Persian cats, exotic shorthairs have a mild temperament and an easygoing personality. They also kind of look like teddy bears, making cuddle sessions even more enjoyable.

5. Ragdoll

One of the calmest and cuddliest cats around is the ragdoll. This blue-eyed cutie has an adorable tendency to go limp and melt into your arms when being picked up.

Ragdolls are known for being good with kids who don’t play rough, and they get along with other pets, too. They are a lazy and docile breed and are not the best hunters.

6. Himalayan

The Himalayan is also related to the Persian. This breed is a sweet and spunky combination of the Persian and the Siamese. They have long, flowing coats like the Persian and pointed markings like a Siamese cat.

Himalayan cats enjoy spending their days in their favorite human’s lap, but they also like to play with toys. They live in harmony with both people and pets.

7. Siberian

Siberian cats have a reputation for being social and friendly. They are not typically hyperactive but are still playful. They are charming, endearing, and patient, and like being in relaxed environments.

In addition, they mellow out more as they get older. Purebred Siberian cats are fairly rare in the United States, so they can be quite expensive.

