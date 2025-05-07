7 Cat Breeds With Loyal Personalities

Julija - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Dogs Are Usually Known For Being Loyal, But Cats Can Be Too

TRAVELARIUM – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Dogs are the ones with the reputation for being loyal, but some cat breeds are surprisingly devoted to their owners as well.

While they may not greet you at the door while slobbering all over you in enthusiasm, it doesn’t mean they’re not loyal.

Here Are 7 Cat Breeds With Loyal Personalities

tan4ikk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Cats can form strong bonds with humans and act like a best friend instead of an aloof little diva. If you think cats only love you when it suits them, then you clearly haven’t met the right cat. Here are seven cat breeds with loyal personalities who will never leave your side.

1. Siamese

Vesna – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Siamese cats are exceptionally loyal and are often found next to their owners. They show their loyalty by following their owners around the house, participating in daily activities, and seeking attention.

They like to get deeply involved in the lives of their humans. If they’re left alone for long periods of time, they can suffer from separation anxiety.

2. Ragdoll

Leoniek – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

One of the most loyal and people-oriented cat breeds is the ragdoll. They yearn for physical affection from their owners and do not like to be alone.

They have great patience and tolerance for children and will not turn on them. Their level of loyalty, intelligence, and friendliness makes them comparable to dogs.

3. Scottish Fold

Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Scottish folds have a tendency to get attached to their owners and will always want to bask in their company. They desire affection and companionship and are happiest when near their favorite humans.

They like to participate in games and activities with loved ones to further cement their bond, proving their unwavering devotion.

4. Burmese

Julija – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Burmese’s loving nature and strong connection with their owners mean it is one of the most loyal companions around.

These cats dedicate themselves to their families and can be counted on to love you forever. They even play fetch and other interactive games that are usually associated with dogs.

5. Russian Blue

PhotoSpirit – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Russian blues prefer the company of their owners above all others and will stick by them through thick and thin. They are not the type to follow you around meowing, but once they bond with you, they are yours until the end.

Russian blues are independent, but don’t be fooled by their nonchalance. When you leave, they will subtly wait for your return and greet you with a soft purr.

6. Abyssinian

master1305 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Abyssinians are always on the move and looking for where the action is. But under all that energy, they have deeply loyal hearts with a true and steadfast love for their humans.

These cats want to be part of everything you do. They are not especially clingy, but they do thrive on connection.

7. Maine Coon

nosha – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Maine coon is big, bold, and full of heart. This breed is intelligent, sociable, and devoted to their families. These cats act as constant companions and are always willing to help their owners with whatever they’re doing, whether it’s working or cooking dinner. They thrive in large, active families, getting along well with children and most other pets.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan