7 Cat Breeds With Protective Personalities

LElik83 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Have You Been Looking For A Protective Cat?

puteli – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

When it comes to protecting their humans, these felines won’t hesitate to leap into action. They are loyal, alert, and fiercely attached to their families, acting as pint-sized bodyguards with protective instincts that rival those of the average guard dog.

Here Are 7 Cat Breeds With Protective Personalities

GalaDesign – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

They’ll shadow you from room to room like a tiny security detail and keep one eye on the door, ready to shield you from danger at a moment’s notice, whether it’s from a suspicious houseguest or a terrorizing vacuum cleaner. Here are seven cat breeds with protective personalities that will have your back.

1. Manx

manuta – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Manx cat lacks a tail due to a rare genetic mutation that occurred hundreds of years ago. However, some of these cats do have tails—they’re just usually short and stubby.

They are from the Isle of Man and may even have had ties to the Vikings. Manx cats are known to behave in similar ways to dogs. They look out for their family and territory, and in some cases, will even jump in the shower to protect you.

2. Pixiebob

CALLALLOO CANDCY – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Another dog-like cat breed is the Pixiebob. They have large, solid bodies and a wild look to them that can be intimidating. They are also excellent communicators and will chirp at you to let you know if something is amiss.

One of their most notable features is their extra toes. They are a rare breed with a short history. The first Pixiebob was bred about 40 years ago.

3. Norwegian Forest Cat

mephoto.se – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Norwegian forest cat comes from Norway, and its history can be traced back to the Vikings. These cats monitor their homes to make sure nothing is out of place.

They like high perches, which give them a good vantage point to watch over their territory. This breed will defend the people and animals it loves most at all costs.

4. Egyptian Mau

Thanunchakorn – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

No cat is more devoted to its owners than the Egyptian Mau. This breed will express its excitement upon seeing you and trail you throughout the house just to be close to you.

Egyptian maus may appear to be timid, but they are actually quite fearless and will defend you if necessary. They do not like strangers in their space and will retaliate against them.

5. Turkish Angora

imartsenyuk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Turkish Angoras may look delicate and dainty, but they are strong-willed and tough. They like to be in charge and keep tabs on their surroundings.

They make suitable companions to families, but do not warm up to strangers very quickly. They may even show aggression by biting or hissing at those who don’t belong in their space.

6. Abyssinian

Darya Lavinskaya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Abyssinians are curious and protective, so they like to patrol their environment and observe everyone’s movements.

They can act aggressively toward people and other pets if they feel threatened or challenged. When they think their owners are in danger, they will run to the rescue right away.

7. Bengal

LElik83 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Bengal cats are probably the scariest guard cats on the list. They are territorial hunters and possess a dog-like nature.

Any new addition to the family must be introduced slowly because Bengals are extremely wary and take a while to warm up. They also have high energy and must receive constant stimulation to prevent destructive behaviors.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan