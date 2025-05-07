7 Facts About Cats That Will Make You Love Them Even More

Tatyana Kalmatsuy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Cats Are Mysterious And Majestic Creatures That Contain Multitudes

Marinaks – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Even though they domesticated themselves around 10,000 years ago, there is still a lot we don’t know about them, from why they purr to why they seem to throw up all the time.

The way they walk and flick their tails with so much sass is endlessly fascinating. We can’t help but admire cats!

Here Are 7 Facts About Cats

kathomenden – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

An estimated 600 million domestic cats live across the globe today. Here are seven interesting facts about felines that will make you love them even more.

1. The Oldest Known Cat Lived 38 Years

Tatyana Kalmatsuy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

A cat named Creme Puff holds the Guinness World Record as the oldest cat ever. She reached the age of 38, all thanks to her unusual diet of cat food, turkey bacon, broccoli, coffee with cream, and the occasional splash of red wine. Most cats only live between 12 to 18 years, so Creme Puff really lived her life to the fullest.

2. The Longest Cat Was 48.5 Inches

vvvita – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The world’s longest domestic cat was a Maine Coon named Stewie. He served as a therapy animal and measured 48.5 inches.

He also had the longest tail on record. It’s no surprise that a Maine Coon would hold the title for longest cat since it is one of the largest cat breeds around. Maine Coons are often referred to as “gentle giants.”

3. Most Cats Are Lactose Intolerant

FurryFritz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

In cartoons, cats are often depicted lapping up bowls of milk, but in reality, most cats are actually lactose intolerant.

Felines are unable to break down the lactose in dairy products, so a bowl of milk is not really as enjoyable to them as it may appear to be.

4. Cats Spend 70 Percent Of Their Lives Sleeping

Viktor Iden – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

You’ve probably noticed that cats spend a lot of time sleeping, but nothing could prepare you for just how long they snooze.

Cats sleep somewhere between 12 and 20 hours per day, which means they spend up to 70 percent of their lives getting some shuteye. Apparently, all this rest is supposed to get them ready for their next hunting session.

5. There Was Once A Feline Mayor

puteli – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

In 1997, an orange tabby cat named Mr. Stubbs was elected the mayor of a small town called Talkeetna, Alaska.

He held the position of mayor for 20 years, as there were no suitable human candidates. He was loved by both locals and tourists alike.

6. The Loudest Purr Is 67.8 Decibels

chendongshan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Currently, a black and white cat from Torquay, United Kingdom, named Merlin holds the record for the loudest purr by a domestic cat.

His purr is 67.8 decibels, which is almost the same volume as a shower running. Most cats purr at around 25 decibels.

7. A Green Cat Was Born In Denmark

olgagorovenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

In 1995, a green cat was born in Denmark. The kitten was named Miss Greeny, and she had emerald-green fur and claws.

Her unique coloration was due to the copper in the local water supply. Eventually, her green fur faded over time.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan