7 Hairless Cat Breeds That Bring The Bald Charm

Have You Been Looking For A Hairless Cat?

Hairless cats may not be your traditional fluffy felines, but who needs fur when you’ve got more than enough personality and flair?

These bald beauties just have a wrinkly sort of charm. They are striking, elegant, and a little dramatic, strutting around like they own the place. They are basically like the supermodels of the cat world.

Here Are 7 Hairless Cat Breeds

Since they are rarer than your average domestic cat, they will cost a pretty penny and require some extra attention when it comes to protecting them from changes in the weather. Here are seven hairless cat breeds that rock baldness with style.

1. Sphynx

Everyone knows the Sphynx, which originated in Toronto, Canada, in the 1960s. Sphynx cats appear to be completely hairless, but they are actually covered in fine, downy fur.

Despite their lack of fur, they are very cuddly. They are also playful, energetic, and social. However, they are prone to heart issues and should be screened for them regularly.

2. Peterbald

Peterbald cats have long limbs and big, perky ears that seem too large for their heads. They are the result of crossing the Donskoy and the Oriental shorthair.

Peterbalds are rare outside of Russia, and not all of them are born hairless. Some have a downy coat, and occasionally, one is born with a full coat like any other typical cat.

3. Bambino

The bambino is a pint-sized hairless cat. It is a cross between the Sphynx and the Munchkin. Bambinos are a fairly new breed that was founded in 2005.

They desire interaction and attention from their owners, requiring daily playtime. They can be prone to skin problems, so giving them baths can help. Due to their stubby stature, they may also develop joint problems.

4. Donskoy

The Donskoy is intelligent and has a sweet personality, which makes it a friendly companion for families. Donskoy cats come in four varieties: they are born bald and stay bald for life, born with a peach-fuzz coat that sheds, born with a bald spot on just their heads, or born with bald spots on their coats.

5. Ukrainian Levkoy

The Ukrainian Levkoy has a hairless body and ears that fold inward. These cats are a result of the Donskoy and Scottish fold cat breeds.

However, not all of them express the gene for folded ears. Ukrainian Levkoys tend to be stoic cats that enjoy the quiet company of others. Many of them can even get along with pets.

6. Lykoi

The Lykoi is also known as the werewolf cat because of its sparse coat that molts every so often. Lykois are not always hairless. Some are covered in a black and gray coat.

Most of them do not have hair around their faces, on the backs of their ears, and on their legs and feet. They are outgoing, friendly, and playful.

7. Dwelf

Dwelfs come from crosses among the American curl, the Munchkin, and Sphynx cat breeds. They are small and elf-like, weighing between four and nine pounds.

They like to participate in family activities and have high energy levels. The mutations that lead to this breed’s appearance can cause health issues, including skeletal problems.

