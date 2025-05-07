7 Hobbies To Help You Make New Friends As An Adult

It’s Hard To Make Friends When You’re An Adult

Making friends as an adult isn’t exactly easy, and if you’ve ever moved to a new city, changed jobs, or just outgrown your old circles, then you know how isolating it can feel.

When we were in school, we practically formed friendships by default since we were surrounded by the same people and put into social situations every single day. Adulthood doesn’t always afford us those same opportunities.

Here Are 7 Hobbies That Can Help You Make Friends

The good news, though, is that picking up a new hobby can change that. Shared interests naturally bring people together, and by joining a group activity or diving into something new, you’ll get to step outside your comfort zone, learn, and connect with others who are doing the exact same thing.

So, here are seven hobbies that can help you make new friends, no matter how old you are.

1. Volunteer For A Cause You Care About

Volunteering is a win-win because you can give back while finding a super meaningful way to connect with other people. Whether you want to sign up to help at a local food pantry, community garden, or animal shelter, you will instantly be surrounded by individuals who care about the same causes you do.

Such a shared sense of purpose can spark powerful change. Not to mention, it serves as an easy icebreaker and starting point for conversation!

2. Join A Sports League

If you’d prefer to do something more active (and maybe even enjoy a little friendly competition), then a recreational sports league might be right up your alley.

Pickleball has particularly exploded in popularity across the U.S. There are also tons of other sports leagues, such as volleyball, tennis, softball, and even kickball, that you can check out.

Unlike more solitary sports, joining a team will immediately introduce you to a group of people whom you’ll get to regularly see and play with. This sets up the perfect conditions to forge friendships on and off the field or court.

3. Take Art Classes

Art classes might sound like more independent environments, but they can be surprisingly social experiences. From painting to sculpting or even making pottery, sharing the same studio space can get ideas flowing (and create some unexpected friendships).

I personally think that art classes are a solid option for those of us who may be on the shier side. They’re a relaxed, safe space where conversations flow naturally. And if you want to just focus on your creation, that’s totally fine, too.

4. Go To Yoga

Yoga classes are great for reducing stress and strengthening your body. However, they’re also a subtle way to make friends that, in my opinion, is underutilized.

Think about it: if you start taking the same class regularly, you’ll begin to recognize other familiar faces who show up every single week. Simply saying hello before class or even grabbing a smoothie afterward can be an awesome way to meet new people who also care about mindfulness and health.

5. Find A Book Club

Have you ever read an awesome book and had no one to talk about it with? Or can you not resist recommending your latest read to anyone you meet? Enter book clubs: the ideal outlet for social bookworms.

They already have a built-in reason to get together, chat, and dive into thoughtful conversations. Plus, since the discussions are always about the book you all read, it’s not hard to engage or even come up with topics of your own.

You might find someone who thinks or feels the same way you do about a particular novel, opening the door to bonding over other things in your life.

6. Join A Running (Or Walking) Group

Getting your steps in doesn’t have to be a solo endeavor. Running and walking groups are there to support you as you stick to a healthy routine and provide you with a sense of community in the process.

Of course, there are more ambitious training programs out there for people who love running. Otherwise, there are also casual neighborhood groups that go on simple strolls.

This is an especially great option for parents of young kids, who can link up and take their children on walks. You’ll get to bond with other parents while your kids meet new friends, too.

7. Try Out Local Trivia Nights

Finally, if you are a diehard “Jeopardy!” fan or just enjoy competition, you shouldn’t sleep on trivia nights in your local area.

These events are perfect icebreakers since you’ll get to bond with your teammates over obscure facts and often hilariously wrong answers. Additionally, there’s usually food, prizes, and perhaps some alcoholic drinks. What better way to bond with new people than over some beers and laughs?

