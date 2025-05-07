7 Signs Your Partner Is Keeping You Around For Their Ego

Sadly, Not Every Relationship Is Truly Built On Love

Some are actually fueled by something much more self-serving: ego. At first glance, it may seem like your partner is genuinely interested and affectionate toward you.

But as time goes on, the dynamic feels “off,” and you might catch yourself wondering whether they actually care about you or if they just like the way you make them feel about themselves.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Is Keeping You Around For Their Ego

If you frequently feel emotionally exhausted, undervalued, or like you’re a supporting character in your own relationship, it’s worth taking a closer look. Here are seven signs your partner could be keeping you around just to feed their ego.

1. They Seem To Hold All The Power In Your Relationship

Is your partner the one who always calls the shots? Maybe they decide when you’re needed and when you’re not, which winds up dictating how close or distant the two of you feel from each other.

This push-and-pull dynamic can leave you on edge and constantly trying to please or earn your partner’s approval. As a result, you may shrink yourself just to keep the peace or hold onto their attention and affection.

It’s not love when one person tries to control the emotional state of a relationship; it’s all about power. Moreover, if your partner enjoys keeping you in a “gray area,” it’s possible they’re using that control to boost their own ego.

2. Your Partner Consistently Steals The Spotlight

In a healthy relationship, both significant others should feel seen, heard, and appreciated. Yet, your partner may redirect the focus to themselves frequently, turning every conversation into a monologue about their own opinions, achievements, or experiences.

Again, this signals your relationship is less about connection than control. If your perspective is consistently sidelined because your partner needs to be admired, it’s not just inconsiderate; it’s also a red flag that they crave external validation, and you’re merely one more person feeding into it.

Similarly, while every single person appreciates compliments now and then, it’s not normal for someone to require praise in order to function. Still, you might find yourself having to reassure them, boost their confidence, or celebrate even the smallest triumphs on a regular basis.

Your emotional validation drives your partner forward, and if you get nothing in return, your relationship will quickly become one-sided and exhausting. When someone relies on constant reassurance to feel good about themselves, they’re looking for a cheerleader, not an equal partner.

4. Your Partner Acts Entitled

There’s also a huge difference between confidence and entitlement. A partner who’s confident will respect your time, energy, and boundaries as much as they respect their own. Meanwhile, an entitled one will just expect your admiration, effort, and attention, no matter what.

If your partner seems to think that love is something they “deserve” just for being in your relationship, it could be a sign they’re not really invested in you. Instead, they’re leaning on your devotion to prop up their own warped sense of superiority.

5. You Put In More Effort Than You Receive

It’s no secret that relationships are hard work, but that’s actually fulfilling, as long as the work is shared by both people. Nonetheless, you might be the only one who ever starts conversations, makes plans, gives your partner a shoulder to lean on, or goes out of your way to make them feel special.

When effort isn’t reciprocated, it speaks volumes, and you need to listen. Someone who soaks up the love you give without even trying to make you feel loved probably isn’t interested in a real connection. They just like how it feels to be pursued.

6. Your Partner Can’t Take Responsibility For Their Actions

Does every conflict end with you apologizing, even for things that aren’t exactly your fault? If that’s the case, your partner is probably dodging accountability.

People who feed their egos by always being “right” usually try to avoid owning up to their mistakes. So, they twist what actually happened, shift blame, or downplay their actions to protect their image.

Everyone struggles to admit their wrong from time to time, but if your partner has a pattern of refusing to apologize and change their ways, they’re not looking for growth. Rather, they’re just trying to preserve their ego.

7. Your Needs Are Never Prioritized

Finally, mutual care and respect are the foundation of any real relationship, so it’s a blatant red flag if your partner routinely ignores your boundaries, disregards your feelings, and only considers their own needs.

You deserve to be with someone who listens, checks in on you, and makes space for your emotions in the relationship. But if your partner treats you like an afterthought and only seems concerned with how the relationship benefits them, they’re showing you where their priorities really lie.

