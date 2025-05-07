7 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You

Cats Might Not Smother You, But They’re Still Affectionate

Cats might not smother you with slobbery kisses like dogs do, but that doesn’t mean they can’t show affection. It just means you’ll have to work a little harder to understand their tells. They’ve got their own subtle, special ways of expressing their love.

Here Are 7 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You

If you’ve ever caught your cat giving you a slow blink or bringing you a horrifying animal carcass, that means you are definitely in their heart.

Feline body language, behaviors, and vocalizations reveal a lot about their level of trust and adoration. Here are seven signs your cat actually loves you, even if they pretend not to care.

1. Slow Blinking

Cats often make direct eye contact with people to demonstrate their love and trust. They will lower their eyelids and blink slowly.

You can even try slow blinking back at them to show your love. Learning how to communicate with your cat in this way can strengthen your bond.

2. Headbutting

Your cat may rub their head back and forth against you to show affection as you pet them. This is a social behavior developed during the early kitten years with other kittens and their mother.

Headbutting is also a cat’s way of marking their territory with their scent, so they are essentially claiming you as their own.

3. Purring

Cats are known for purring when you pet them. It is how they show contentment because it makes them feel calm and secure.

A cat’s purring can also soothe humans by having a therapeutic effect on the mind and body, reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and regulating the autonomic nervous system.

4. Kneading

When a cat rhythmically presses its front paws in a back-and-forth motion, this is called kneading, or making biscuits. This behavior can be done on pillows, blankets, or a person’s arms and legs.

Kneading starts in kittenhood. As kittens, they pressed their paws on their mother’s stomach to signal they needed to be fed.

5. Bringing You Presents

Cats are natural-born hunters. Sometimes, they will catch a mouse or a bird and bring you the remains as a gift. The sight of a dead animal lying at your feet might make your stomach turn, but this is a sign of love.

If your cat does this, they see you as family and want to share their catches with you. They can also do this with toys if they do not have the option to hunt live prey.

6. Greeting You At The Door

When your cat greets you at the door, they’re trying to demonstrate that they missed you while you were gone. They may also walk between your legs and curl around them.

In addition, your cat may be telling you that they’re ready to eat, need fresh water, or their litter box requires a cleaning.

7. Tail Position

The way a cat holds their tail is a signal of their affection. A content, relaxed, and secure cat will often hold their tail upright with a C-shape at the top. Sometimes, they will rattle their tail while walking to indicate that they are happy to see you.

