A Family Left Her A $0 Tip After They Were Rude To Her, Then The Dad Pulled Her Aside And Made It Right

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Rude tables are always memorable because of the chaos they tend to cause. TikToker Kristina Withers (@krisswith) is describing the time she served a table with two adults and four kids. Two of the kids were teenagers, probably around 16 or 17 years old.

When she walked up to replenish their waters and greet them, they completely ignored her. She just stood there, trying to see if they were ready to order, but they continued to ignore her.

Of course, as soon as she turned to leave, they announced that they were ready to order drinks. The mom asked to have strawberry sauce added to one of the sodas.

Kristina told her that there was strawberry puree at the bar, but that was all they had. The mom looked extremely annoyed.

When she told one of the kids that there wasn’t any strawberry sauce, the kid had a total meltdown. He screamed his head off and slammed his fists on the floor.

Kristina just stood there awkwardly, not knowing what to say. The mom was casually scrolling on her phone, telling the kid to get off the floor.

Finally, the parents were able to calm the kid down, and they continued with their orders. The dad ordered a margarita, while the mom requested a mango margarita. Kristina wrote the orders down on a notepad and even confirmed the orders with them.

But when the mom received her mango margarita, she insisted that she had gotten the watermelon margarita.

However, Kristina told her that she had ordered the mango and offered to remake the drink. The mom gave her some attitude, but they were able to move on to dinner.

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

They got one kid’s meal and a New York strip for the younger kids. The kid’s meal came with a free dessert. When it came time for dessert, the mom questioned why they weren’t getting two free desserts.

Kristina printed out an itemized receipt to show her and explained that one kid’s meal meant one free dessert.

She then ordered a dessert from another server to try to get it for free, but Kristina charged her for it. The mom was upset and left her a $0 tip, but the dad lingered for a little while after and discreetly gave her a 20 percent tip in cash.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan