A Little Girl Went Missing During A Family Camping Trip, And Her Sister Has Never Stopped Looking For Her

In 1966, Diane Prévost was just 2 years old when she disappeared during a family camping trip in Grundy Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada. Over 58 years later, what exactly happened to her remains a mystery, but her sister, Lise Nastuk, has never stopped searching for answers.

The Prévost family would regularly go camping at Grundy Provincial Park nearly every weekend, but it was Saturday, September 17, 1966, that Diane tragically vanished.

She’d been camping with her mother, Claire, her father, Bernard, her three siblings, and her grandparents. And at one point that afternoon, the kids were brought to the beach while Bernard fished on the dock.

Diane’s siblings, Joanne, Claude, and Lise, started searching for frogs by the shore; meanwhile, she played in the sand. However, Diane was afraid of the water and wanted to go back to the campsite to take a nap with her grandparents.

Her father, Bernard, was going to take her, but his fishing line became tangled. So, he told Diane to wait a few minutes while he turned toward the water to fix the line and reel it in.

Once he was done, though, Bernard looked back at the beach, and Diane wasn’t playing in the sand anymore. Instead, she was nowhere to be found. This marked the last time the 2-year-old was ever seen again.

Claire initially thought her daughter had returned to their trailer, which was parked about 500 feet away. Yet, after running there, she realized Diane was no longer at the campsite. The Prévost family proceeded to search the region for around an hour before contacting the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

From there, a search quickly unfolded. Authorities brought canines to the campground, which were able to track Diane’s scent until it was lost. Still, the gates to the park remained open, despite the Prévosts pleading with the police to close them to prevent cars from traveling in or out of the park at night.

The following day, divers were brought in to search the lake. Bernard told the police that his daughter was afraid of the water, meaning she wouldn’t go near it, and instructed them to search the park instead. Nonetheless, the lake was still dragged, and Diane’s remains were never found.

Search efforts at Grundy Provincial Park continued for four weeks as the media caught wind of Diane’s disappearance. She remains missing to this day, and investigators suspect she might’ve been placed in someone’s car and driven away.

Bernard ultimately died without ever learning what happened to his daughter. In his place, Diane’s sister, Lise Nastuk, has maintained the quest for answers.

“He just kept saying, ‘I haven’t found her. I still have unfinished business. I’m not ready to go yet.’ So, I promised him that I would keep looking,” Lise recalled.

She’s commissioned artists to create age-progressed renderings of what Diane may look like as an adult, fought to keep Diane’s case open with the OPP, and even seen a psychic. Over the years, some people who claimed to be Diane did come forward, but these leads didn’t pan out.

Now, Lise tells anyone who believes they might be Diane to get their DNA tested by the police first. That way, she can protect her mother and siblings from getting their hopes up.

As for why she keeps searching nearly six decades later, Lise really wants to give her mother closure.

“She’s always searching. Her mind cannot rest. I want to do this for her. That’s what keeps me going, to be able to say one day, ‘Mom, I want you to meet your daughter. I want you to meet Diane,” Lise stated.

Diane had brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing red plaid pants and a blue and red checkered top with red cuffs and a red collar. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1(888) 310-1122.

