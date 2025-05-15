A Stranger Tried To Kill Her While She Was On Vacation In Vancouver

f11photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Stephanie (@supitssteph) was in Vancouver, a completely random stranger tried to kill her. Fortunately, she survived the attack and is now telling her story.

Stephanie has been living in downtown Toronto, Ontario, for about a decade. She was originally from Hamilton, Ontario, and had been visiting Vancouver on vacation.

On her first full day in Vancouver, she decided to go on a walk and take herself out to dinner. After dinner, she went to a store and bought a couple of drinks.

She was near her hotel when the assault happened. The area was what most people would consider safe as it was frequented by tourists.

As she walked past a guy, he said something to her, but she couldn’t catch his words. So, she turned around, and that was when he ran at her to attack her.

She started running away, but he caught up to her pretty quickly. He grabbed the back of her jacket and slammed her into the ground.

She screamed and fought for her life. She swung the bag of drinks at him, which caused him to back away and allowed her time to escape.

She called the police and was still on the phone with them when he caught up to her again. She hadn’t realized that he had been following her since it was dark at the time.

He ripped the phone out of her hand and smashed it on the ground. He tackled her to the ground, but she managed to keep kicking him.

f11photo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She got out of his reach a few times, running toward an area where people would be. He broke her nose, so there was blood streaming down her face. Her hands and legs were bruised and bloody, and her pants were torn.

She encountered a group of people who actually turned out to be a bunch of plainclothes cops. They apprehended her attacker and took her statements.

She was treated for her injuries at the hospital and is now on the road to recovery. She spent the rest of her vacation hanging out in her hotel room, eating snacks and watching TV.

In a follow-up video, she addressed the fact that her attacker was already released on bail. He is on house arrest at his mother’s residence and has had previous mental health issues that required assistance from the police. Hopefully, he will follow the conditions of his bail, and no one else will get hurt.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan