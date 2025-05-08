A Veteran Lay In The Road For 10 Minutes After Falling From His Wheelchair, Until Someone Finally Stopped

kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

While TikToker Michael Brown (@yourbestiemisha) was driving back home in the middle of a rainstorm, he saw a bunch of cars swerving out of the right lane to avoid something blocking the road.

As he got closer, he noticed that there was a human being lying in the road. It was an older man with only one leg who had fallen out of a wheelchair.

So, Michael turned on his hazard lights and pulled over into a driveway to help this man.

It was raining heavily as he retrieved the man’s wheelchair. A man in a giant pickup truck pulled over as well. Together, they lifted the man into his wheelchair and got him off the road.

“This was an elderly man who has served our country and sacrificed part of his body doing so,” said Michael. He also asked the man how long he had been lying in the middle of the road.

The man told him he had been there for 10 minutes before Michael and the other man helped him. It was a busy road, where people had been honking their horns at him, maneuvering around him, and narrowly missing him.

The man in the pickup truck was also a veteran and decided to take the older man to lunch for a hot meal and to get him out of the rain.

Many TikTok users lamented the state of our society, praised Michael for coming to the man’s aid, and shared similar stories about helping those in need.

“This breaks my heart. My dad is a double amputee veteran, who just 2 days ago, fell out of his electric wheelchair into the road. I’m thankful that 2 ladies stopped and stayed with him until help arrived,” commented one user.

“I have to say thank you for doing that! I was hit by a car once (knocked off my bike), and not one person stopped to help me either! I couldn’t dial 911 because there was no service,” stated another.

“I was the only person to stop in the dead of summer to help a man lying in the bushes on the busiest street visible who had a heart attack; he was lying there for 1.5 hours, not a soul stopped,” wrote a third.

