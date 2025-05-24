A Waitress Offered To Hold Her Baby So She Could Eat, And That Act Of Kindness Meant Everything

stockmelnyk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While TikToker Maggie Boynton (@maggieeboynton) and her husband were on a trip to Japan with their newborn daughter, they unexpectedly experienced an act of kindness from a waitress at the restaurant they were dining in.

Maggie posted a video of this heartwarming moment on TikTok, and it went viral, amassing more than two million views.

In the text overlay of the clip, she recounted how the waitress came up to her and her husband, offering to hold their baby to give them time to enjoy their food together.

“She has no idea how much this meant to me because I was so overwhelmed, and even just 10 minutes for us to enjoy our meal was all I needed,” wrote Maggie. The video zoomed in on the waitress holding the baby and rocking her back and forth.

Several TikTok users remarked on the kindness that people of other cultures extend to each other, as well as to foreigners.

Whenever a mother is in need, they will swoop in to help because it truly takes a village to ensure that children are thriving.

“Children are SO precious in Japan, and the culture is so much about the whole and not the individual. They all parent and love the little ones,” commented one user.

“That happened to us in San Francisco a long time ago at an Asian restaurant. Several aunties were doting on our 15-month-old son so we could eat in peace. It was so sweet,” shared another.

“Crying all over the internet today…so grateful to see human kindness balancing out the current state of our world,” stated someone else.

stockmelnyk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In another video, Maggie pointed out how accommodating of a place Japan is for babies. There were baby changing stations in the bathrooms, nursing rooms in public spaces, and bassinets provided in restaurants and on the plane.

The comments section was flooded with mothers describing just how different the situation is in America, where it seems like public spaces are made to be as inconvenient as possible for women with children. Many mothers mentioned that they’ve had to change their babies on the floor of a dirty bathroom.

Overall, Maggie is super grateful for the time she spent in Japan and the opportunity for her family to immerse themselves in a different culture.

