He Lived With A Serial Killer While He Was In Prison

fotokitas - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Jesse Crosson (@second_chancer) was in prison, he unknowingly lived with a serial killer for six months.

Back in 2004, he was at Nottoway Correctional Center. He had gotten a job in the wood shop, so he was moved to the living space for wood shop workers.

In his new cell, there was a little old man sipping coffee in front of the TV. His name was Greg. Jesse was pleased to have him as a cellmate because he would not be loud and crazy like the younger guys.

The arrangement worked out well. They had good conversations and sometimes watched TV together. Greg even taught him how to shave and helped him work on his vocabulary.

Jesse felt bad for Greg because he never received mail or talked on the phone with anyone. So, he asked his stepmom to write a letter to Greg because she had lived in Japan, and he had been stationed in Japan.

One day, his stepmom came to visit Jesse and informed him that his cellmate was a serial killer. Later, Jesse talked to Greg and told him that his stepmom no longer felt comfortable writing to him. Greg laughed, saying that they must’ve done their research.

It turned out that Greg was connected to a dozen murders across the country. On the other hand, he had also been a decorated officer in Vietnam.

He served three tours and was able to recite the names of every soldier he had lost. Overall, Jesse learned from his experience with Greg that people can contain multitudes.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared about the times they realized that everything is not what it seems.

“I was in the county with this really pretty, charming girl. I didn’t talk to her because I was only there for three days. Turns out she gave my husband’s car dealer friend a speedball that killed him, and then she stole all his cash,” commented one user.

“I had one over at my house one time. Last time I ever let anyone I’m talking to in my home. I got a weird feeling and cut him off. Then, some months later saw that he had been found and arrested/charged for quadruple homicide along with some other people. Scariest dating experience I’ve ever had,” wrote another.

“Never judge a book by its cover. I married a felon…you would never guess it. I laughed when he told me because I thought he was joking. It changed my whole perspective,” added a third.

