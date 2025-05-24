He Made His Wife Cry After He Canceled Their Date Because She Got Mad He Ordered Her Flowers On A Delivery App

Galina Zhigalova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 31-year-old guy and his wife, who’s 30, have been together for two years, and they recently tied the knot. But, they have different ideas of romantic gestures, which led to a canceled date and his wife winding up in tears just the other night.

He claims that they are very compatible in every single way, except for when it comes to how they express love. Apparently, his wife is very into “traditionally” romantic acts, which aren’t his forte.

“It doesn’t come naturally to me, but I oblige because it makes her happy,” he said.

One thing his wife wanted him to do before their dates, for instance, was buy her flowers, “pick her up” in his car, and open the passenger door for her. And before a date last week, he actually tried to meet her expectations.

The only issue is that he forgot to buy her flowers and, at the last minute, decided to order them from a delivery app.

He and his wife happen to live in a convenient area, and they’re able to receive deliveries within five to seven minutes.

Anyway, the bouquet arrived on time, and he thought they were beautiful. His wife agreed, too, and she was overjoyed by the gesture.

“I said, ‘No worries, I can get you flowers every day.’ But somehow, I ended up blurting out that I ordered it off the app,” he recalled.

This immediately rubbed his wife the wrong way. Her expression shifted, and she admitted that the flowers didn’t feel special anymore.

Galina Zhigalova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Like it was as good as gifting her a bag of Doritos because no real effort went in on my part,” he revealed.

Then, she angrily told him that it would’ve felt a little more special if he’d ordered the bouquet directly from a florist instead of the same app she usually orders things like milk and bread from.

He, on the other hand, didn’t think it was that big of a deal, and his wife’s response made him quite irritated.

“It felt so silly, and I felt unappreciated from the lack of gratitude when she said my ‘gesture’ doesn’t feel thoughtful anymore,” he vented.

That’s what led him to ask his wife, “Was the gift thoughtless, or are you thankless?” And clearly, his statement hit her hard.

She burst into tears, and at the same time, he wound up going back upstairs. He actually left his wife crying in the car and canceled their date since he didn’t feel like having dinner with her anymore after that.

And now, he wants his wife to understand how she made him feel. He realizes that she tries her best, but he feels like he does the same to satisfy her romantic expectations.

“Even though my way of showing love isn’t as outward or grandiose as she expects,” he reasoned.

“But she can get over-emotional and expects perfection at times, which really gets on my nerves.”

This has left him wondering how to communicate his frustrations with his wife.

Have you ever dated someone with a different love language than you? How did you navigate the discrepancy? What advice would you give him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek