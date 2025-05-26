Her Boyfriend Ditched Her On Their Movie Night To Hang Out With Other Girls

nenetus - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One night, TikToker Devin (@devydoodledong) set up a movie night for her boyfriend so they could spend some quality time together.

She got his favorite snacks and drinks and put on his favorite movie at his apartment so that everything would be ready by the time he returned home from work.

When he got back, they settled in and started watching the movie together. They were about halfway finished with the movie when his roommate came home from the bars with a few girls. They were all hanging out in the living room.

Devin’s boyfriend got up to check and see who was in the apartment. Once he saw that there were a bunch of girls, he stayed there to chat, leaving Devin in his room all by herself.

Through the door, she could hear her boyfriend’s roommate questioning him in confusion about why he wasn’t in his bedroom enjoying his movie night with his own girlfriend.

After that, Devin’s boyfriend still did not come back into the room for another 10 minutes.

Thankfully, he is now her ex-boyfriend, and he is blocked. Never again will she tolerate such treatment from a man.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared similar stories about how their significant others showed that they clearly didn’t care. Sadly, it sounds like a common occurrence.

“I am sorry that happened to you, but I am so glad you ended things and blocked him. My ex-husband stood me up on our anniversary lunch. He decided to go to his friend’s house and watch the woman who lived across the street instead,” commented one user.

nenetus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I was really sick once, and my ex-boyfriend threw a fit until I agreed to come over. Same thing. His friend brought home girls. He hung out with them. His other friend made me soup and played cards with me,” wrote another.

“My ex was out with me and his friend. He would sit there on his phone while the friend offered to play darts with me so I wouldn’t get bored just sitting there and being ignored,” added a third.

https://www.tiktok.com/@devydoodledong/video/7459226373907877163

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan