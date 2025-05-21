Her Brother Abandoned His Affair Child And Allowed CPS To Take The Little Girl

This 28-year-old woman has an older brother who cheated on his wife and got another girl pregnant. Then, the mother of his child died, and he allowed Child Protective Services (CPS) to step in before finally taking over custody. And so far, his stint as a father isn’t going very well.

For a bit of background, her brother is handsome, in his 40s, and owns a large business in multiple cities. So, despite being previously married, he’d cheat on his ex-wife all the time, probably with women who flocked to him during business trips.

She believes that her former sister-in-law tolerated her brother’s behavior due to his money. However, after he got a 27-year-old woman pregnant, his ex-wife finally divorced him.

When the news broke that her brother had fathered a daughter with another woman, his daughter was already 1 year old, and he’d visit from time to time.

But then, during a night out with friends, the mother of his daughter tragically died in a car crash with a drunk driver. This left his daughter’s care up in the air.

“I have my own life. I plan to get married soon, and I didn’t really have time to deal with his issues,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, following the car accident, which happened last year, her brother claimed that his daughter was being taken in by her maternal grandmother. Still, this arrangement seemingly didn’t last long.

She eventually found her brother drinking and crying one day, which was a weird situation for her, given how he’s normally a “cold and confident” man who doesn’t really reveal his emotions.

He wound up admitting that his daughter was no longer being cared for by her grandmother and had instead been handed over to Child Protective Services.

Apparently, his daughter’s grandmother didn’t want to take care of her anymore since they’re very religious, and the fact that she was born out of wedlock was shameful for their family.

“My brother also didn’t want to take her because he didn’t know how to be a father, and it doesn’t suit him at all,” she added.

Yet, following that drunken conversation, something seemingly changed. Her brother said that he’d take over custody and bring his daughter to live with him. So, around three weeks ago, his daughter finally moved in, but things have been extremely difficult.

“[His daughter] is very shy, barely talks, and doesn’t look us in the eyes. She speaks so low and soft that I can barely hear her, and if I kindly ask her to repeat, she gets shy,” she explained.

Her brother also hired a nanny in her twenties to watch his daughter until 6:00 p.m. every day. But his daughter is starting to ask questions about her late mother, and he doesn’t know how to deal with the whole situation.

“Yesterday, for the very first time, out of nowhere, [his daughter] approached him and hugged his leg. He froze. This is not the way to go,” she admitted.

Her brother supposedly tries to talk to his daughter but “gives up” after only a couple of minutes. And she knows that he’s distant because he didn’t want to divorce his wife or be a father, but he realizes that he’s responsible for bringing her into this world and is trying to get closer to her.

Regardless, she doesn’t think this is working out for her brother or his daughter, and she’s not sure what to do.

Does it sound like her brother and his daughter both need therapy? What else could her brother do to ease the transition?

