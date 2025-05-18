Her Client Was An Hour Late For Her Boudoir Session, Then Threw A Fit When She Couldn’t Be Accommodated

Bad customers and clients come in all forms—the entitled, the rude, and the chronically late. Six months ago, a boudoir photographer named Alyssa (@boudoirbyalyssa) had a girl named Keeley book a session with her.

She thought she was in for a regular day of capturing confidence and glamor. However, on the morning of the session, Keeley did not show up for her appointment at 8:30. Alyssa tried contacting her to see what had happened, but Keeley never responded.

After waiting for 45 minutes, Alyssa started packing up her stuff. Suddenly, her phone rang, and there was someone at the front door.

When she answered the phone, it was Keeley saying that she was there for her photo shoot. By then, it was 9:30, so Keeley was already an hour late.

Alyssa let Keeley into the building, and she explained that she had just dropped her kids off at school and was now ready for the photo shoot.

Alyssa asked her if there had been any confusion about the scheduled time because she had signed up for an 8:30 session.

Keeley said she knew the session was at 8:30, but she couldn’t be there that early because of her kids. Alyssa then told her that many moms would make arrangements for childcare or have someone else drop their kids off at school to make it to their sessions.

Annoyed, Keeley asked if they could just get started anyway, but Alyssa informed her that she had sent the beauty team home about 30 minutes ago.

If Keeley wanted a photo shoot, she would have to reschedule and pay the additional fee that came along with it.

She proceeded to throw a fit and demanded a refund as Alyssa finished packing up her stuff. In the end, Keeley rescheduled her session and even apologized, but only because she realized she had to.

They left the studio, and when Alyssa got home, she received a nasty email from Keeley canceling the session and threatening her with a lawyer if she charged Keeley with a cancellation fee. Alyssa charged her anyway and has not heard from her since.

Emily Chan