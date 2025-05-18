Her Cousin Was Getting Kidnapped By A Lyft Driver And She Came To The Rescue

One morning, at 5 a.m., TikToker @chubbiebunnie received a text from her cousin, who had just finished her shift at work. They live in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Her cousin was on the way home in a car she had booked from the ride-hailing service Lyft, but something seemed off about the driver. The car also did not match the description that was given on the app.

But before her cousin had gotten into the car, she asked the driver to verify his name, and he gave the name that was in the description. Still, things weren’t lining up.

So, TikToker @chubbiebunnie got in her car and caught up to where her cousin was. Once she was behind the Lyft, she told her cousin to jump out of the vehicle when it stopped at a red light. However, there were child safety locks on the door, so she couldn’t get out.

TikToker @chubbiebunnie could hear her cousin over the phone demanding the driver to let her out, but he refused even when her cousin canceled the ride.

So, she sped in front of the Lyft to try to stop it. He drove around her. Then, she managed to pop his tires and stop his vehicle.

Together, the cousins opened his front door and started beating him up. Fortunately, she was able to successfully save her cousin from a possible kidnapping attempt.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared the scary experiences they had with ride-hailing services.

“All jokes aside, she’s so lucky to have you. This happened to me at 12 a.m. when I was in high school. Luckily, I started screaming loud and he let me out on the side of a road,” commented one user.

“I had someone pick me up, license plate didn’t match and he was mad I wouldn’t get in. Literally went back and forth, and I said I’m not getting in so cancel it. He swerved off so mad,” stated another.

“This also happened to me after a long day of work…I hopped out in the middle of traffic because he wouldn’t pull over,” added someone else.

