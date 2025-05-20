Her Credit Card Got Canceled After She Made Too Many Payments

In a viral video, TikToker Tiffany (@tiffanyjupton) is warning people against banking with Capital One because the financial institution canceled her accounts for making too many payments.

Tiffany has owned a business for six years. Each week, she orders a certain number of products, which she would buy with her Capital One Venture card. Then, she would pay off the card weekly so she could use it again.

She also has a personal credit card through Capital One that she pays off monthly, along with a savings account containing thousands of dollars. Over the years, she has collected more than 100,000 travel points on her card and has been saving them up.

The issue arose after she recently made a payment of $1,800. She had used the Capital One Venture card to purchase $1,800 worth of products and paid the amount off a couple of days later. So, she regularly pays off her credit card balance multiple times a month.

However, this time, she was immediately notified that her account had been “restricted due to suspicious activity.”

A few days later, she received a phone call from the bank to review all the transactions she had made. After confirming all the payments, she was told that they needed further verification to determine that she was the owner of the bank accounts.

Tiffany was forced to provide documentation and spend hours on the phone to prove that she was the account holder and the one paying off her Capital One balances.

Even after that entire excruciating process, Capital One closed her accounts because they were unable to verify all of them.

Furthermore, she had lost all the travel points she had accumulated with the financial institution. She concluded that her accounts were closed because she paid Capital One too much money.

Many people were outraged by Tiffany’s story and claimed that the financial institution canceled her accounts because it wasn’t making any money from her.

Others stated that she was practicing something called credit cycling, and that was why her accounts were closed.

Credit cycling involves maxing out your credit card, paying the balance down, and then charging more to your card within the same billing cycle.

Instead of credit cycling, the best thing to do would be to request a larger spending limit, according to several TikTok users.

@tiffanyjupton The craziest thing that has ever happened. You try to be smart with your money, but capital one clearly wants their customers to stay in debt. Do not bank with them bc they will screw you over. ? original sound – tiffanyjupton

