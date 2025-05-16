Her Epidural Went Wrong, And She Felt Everything During Her C-Section

When you go to a hospital to have a baby, you expect to have medical professionals by your side to ensure that you have the least painful and traumatic experience as possible.
Unfortunately, that’s not always what happens.
In February, TikToker Brittany (@allegedlybrittany) had her fifth baby and fourth C-section at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Without her consent, a student doctor performed the epidural spinal tap. She ended up getting a spinal leak and a spinal headache that she had to treat with a blood patch later on.
But that wasn’t even the worst part. Most horrific of all, she was not numb when the doctors cut open her stomach to deliver the baby. Brittany had to be put under anesthesia and missed her son’s birth entirely.
After all that trauma, she wrote a formal complaint to the hospital, hoping for accountability. Instead, she received a disappointing and insulting letter in response. There was no apology, and no steps were taken to remedy the issue.
The letter read, “We are unable to release specific information related to your review, considering…However, just know we are taking this feedback very seriously, and it will be addressed internally.”
Several TikTok users in the comments section sympathized with Brittany and commiserated over the current state of the healthcare system, while others shared similar incidents they went through at hospitals.
“They cleared my newborn daughter with severe jaundice to go home with me; two days later, she was rushed to Elliot in an ambulance because she was unresponsive,” commented one user.
“Wow, same thing happened to me when I had my son in September of last year. The epidural didn’t work, numbed one side of me, and they apparently ordered the wrong items they needed and gave me what they had. I wouldn’t have another child there,” stated another.
“This honestly doesn’t surprise me. That hospital is so bad. They once gave me an IV and sent me back to the waiting room. The IV ruptured; I begged multiple people to look at it, and no one cared. I ended up having them remove it, and I left after sitting there for 13 hours like that,” chimed in a third.