Her Husband Declined To Sell His Soul For A Record Label Deal

fotokitas - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Ashlee (@dogoodstaybad) is married to a songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee, and he recently declined to sell his soul for a record label deal. He was presented with the opportunity during a meeting with a high-profile record executive.

Lately, her husband has been getting more attention and has been approached by many record label agents who want to work with him.

He would send them his music, but nothing ever came of it because he did not have a large following on social media.

Right now, record labels take what are called “360 deals” from musicians. Record labels used to make all their money on record sales, but since records aren’t really popular anymore, they make their money from tours and merch. With 360 deals, they take money from every single aspect of profit that an artist has generated.

Her husband is unwilling to do what these record labels want and would rather work on music on his own. Recently, he was approached by a high-ranking executive who didn’t care that he lacked an online presence. Her husband wrote a song called “Crazy for Love” that they really liked.

The song was about anti-establishment. However, the executive asked him to dumb it down by removing the lines about corruption and class wars and replacing them with something about trucks and lazy Sundays. The purpose of this would be to make the song more marketable to appeal to a mainstream audience.

They also wanted him to write songs about drinking, even though he doesn’t drink. Apparently, those kinds of songs sell well because people are looking for distractions.

“There was no contract with the devil presented. I feel like that’s what it means to sell your soul, when you give up all of your ideas and your ethics and your morals to make a dollar. What do you even stand for anymore?” said Ashlee.

Several TikTok users in the comments section praised Ashlee’s husband for standing his ground and refusing to compromise his values. Others highlighted how current music just doesn’t hit the same anymore.

fotokitas – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“This explains why mainstream music in the last 10-20 years is not as good as it was in the 80s, 90s, 00s. I’m so sick of the boring music singing about drinking and being lazy,” commented one user.

“That’s why the music is terrible now, and this generation lacks artistry. Look at these festivals; the energy is nonexistent because the music has no soul,” wrote another.

“My husband plays music in Nashville and gave up for the same thing…his band didn’t want to make TikToks for labels and somehow still not get signed,” shared someone else.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan