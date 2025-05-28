Her Husband Is Upset That Their Youngest Child Is A Girl, And Doesn’t Look Like Her Sisters

This 28-year-old woman and her husband, who is 29, have been married for six years and share four children together.

However, her husband is particularly disappointed that their latest baby turned out to be another girl and looks different from the rest of their daughters.

For some context, their first three kids were all girls, and right now, their fourth is 8 months old. But, back when she was still pregnant, she and her husband didn’t find out their latest baby’s gender during her third ultrasound, as usual.

Apparently, her baby’s position prevented the doctors from determining the gender, which hadn’t happened to any of her other children. Still, she didn’t care.

“This did not bother me. I didn’t really mind because I think every child is a gift, regardless of gender. They said we could have it done later if we did want to know, but we decided it was not needed,” she recalled.

Then, when it came time to give birth, her delivery was difficult. Her prior pregnancies had been easier, but her fourth daughter was much larger.

Nonetheless, she and her daughter were both fine, and her daughter’s size wound up being an advantage in the end since her baby slept better and didn’t get hungry as frequently.

While she was thrilled with her newest addition, though, she could tell that her husband wasn’t happy. Plus, when she asked what was wrong, he admitted that he thought their fourth was going to be a boy.

She was honestly pretty annoyed by that because she delivered his “ginormous” child, and she felt their daughter was perfect. So, she didn’t want to hear otherwise.

“But I could see why he might have been disappointed because we didn’t know, and I suppose if he wanted a boy, he might’ve seen it as a sign that he was finally having a son,” she reasoned.

Yet her husband never voiced that while she was still pregnant, and if she knew he was hoping to have a boy, she would’ve gotten another ultrasound. That way, they could’ve prevented any false hope.

Nevertheless, her husband seemed to get over the fact that their fourth was a girl, but now, she thinks they have a different problem: their baby’s appearance. All of her other daughters have dark, curly hair and brown or green eyes. Her fourth, on the other hand, has straight, reddish-blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was equally surprised as her husband, since their other kids looked so much alike as babies that they actually needed to label pictures to tell them apart. Even so, she thinks her newest baby is beautiful, and her husband doesn’t seem to feel the same way.

To be clear, she confirmed that her husband is definitely her baby’s biological father. She loves him and swore she’d never cheat. She also really likes her daughter’s unique look.

“But my husband, he’s acting strangely. He seems disappointed with her, which is very wrong,” she explained.

“One of the biggest parts of our religion, and my favorite part, is the view of children in people’s lives. They are a blessing, a gift, and just something that should be appreciated and valued. And he doesn’t seem to feel that way about our daughter.”

She realizes that her husband has been under some stress due to the fact that he’s in the military. Still, she claimed that they have “everything” they need to be happy, including healthy kids, and it’s upsetting that he doesn’t view their youngest daughter as “good enough.”

According to her, her husband was always extremely involved with their first three daughters, yet he acts distant toward their latest. Not to mention, he even commented on their daughter’s appearance, calling her “unattractive.” And now, she feels like she could be to blame for their disconnect.

“For some reason, I feel like maybe this is my fault; that if she were a boy, maybe he would like her more, or that I should have had the scan done again so he wouldn’t become disappointed. I really don’t know,” she vented.

Do you agree that all babies are a blessing, especially because there’s no way to pick and choose the gender or appearance of your child? Is it possible her husband has doubts about paternity, which is why he’s acting this way? What should she do?

